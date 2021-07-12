Wilcox: Prison City owner reflects on craft beer's #MeToo movement

The movement has been called the #MeToo of craft beer, if only because it has yet to receive a name of its own. But it has led to the creation of an all-volunteer charity, Embolden Act Advance, that continues to collect stories of sexism in beer and other alcohol industries, and provide resources to people who've experienced it. Allan has also announced a global beer collaboration, Brave Noise. It will raise money for nonprofits in sexual harassment training and other ways of "developing inclusive and safe environments in the hospitality industry," according to the collaboration's website.

What made the movement hit Schulz so hard wasn't just her own experiences of sexism. It was the woman she knows personally who shared a story of sexual assault. And it was the breweries she admires who were implicated in other stories. None of them have collaborated or otherwise worked with Prison City, but almost all of them influenced the Auburn brewery in some way.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilcox: With Black is Beautiful, Cayuga County breweries commit to equality "Our industry deserves more from us. Our community deserves more from us. Our Black brothers and sisters deserve more from us."

"These were brewers that we all as a community put on a pedestal for making such great beer," she said. "I think we were living in denial that it was happening as much as it is."