Wilcox: Prison City owner reflects on craft beer's #MeToo movement

As Dawn Schulz reads the stories of sexism in the craft beer industry prompted by a recent online movement, she recognizes some of them. They happened to her, too.
The Prison City Brewing owner hasn't experienced the sexual assault or harassment being recalled by hundreds, if not thousands of women in the industry over the last couple months. But Schulz has experienced the sexism. She's experienced the widespread presumption that women don't know about craft beer, or even don't belong in the industry, she told me over the phone Friday.
"I can't count how many times people will look at me and ask if I'm the owner's wife," she said, referring to her husband and co-owner, Marc Schulz. "It's just a given at this point, unfortunately."
As the owner of a brewery, though, Schulz hasn't just been reflecting on how she's experienced the misogyny of the white male-dominated industry. She's been reflecting on how to fix it.
Schulz has been doing that since she read the first stories collected by Brienne Allan, a production manager at Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts. After the latest in a long series of her own experiences of sexism in the beer industry, Allan posted on Instagram May 11 asking other women to share theirs. She could barely keep up with the responses. The stories ranged from demeaning remarks to rape, the accused from anonymous customers to the owners of revered breweries like Hill Farmstead in Vermont, Tired Hands in Philadelphia and Modern Times in San Diego.
The movement has been called the #MeToo of craft beer, if only because it has yet to receive a name of its own. But it has led to the creation of an all-volunteer charity, Embolden Act Advance, that continues to collect stories of sexism in beer and other alcohol industries, and provide resources to people who've experienced it. Allan has also announced a global beer collaboration, Brave Noise. It will raise money for nonprofits in sexual harassment training and other ways of "developing inclusive and safe environments in the hospitality industry," according to the collaboration's website.
What made the movement hit Schulz so hard wasn't just her own experiences of sexism. It was the woman she knows personally who shared a story of sexual assault. And it was the breweries she admires who were implicated in other stories. None of them have collaborated or otherwise worked with Prison City, but almost all of them influenced the Auburn brewery in some way.
"Our industry deserves more from us. Our community deserves more from us. Our Black brothers and sisters deserve more from us."
"These were brewers that we all as a community put on a pedestal for making such great beer," she said. "I think we were living in denial that it was happening as much as it is."
If opportunities ever arise to work with Hill Farmstead, Tired Hands or one of the other names attached to the stories of sexism in the industry, Schulz said she would have to consider them on a case-by-case basis. She might be inclined if they've taken steps to correct their behavior, and their culture. Overall, though, the movement has "opened our eyes to how we work with people in the future."
But Schulz wants to do more to correct the culture of the craft beer industry than make the appropriate decisions about collaborations and events. Prison City is creating a more comprehensive work plan for its employees, she said. And she's excited about the diversity, equity and inclusion committees being formed by the Brewers Association at the national and state levels, as well as the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, where she is president of the board of directors. The industry has a long way to go, she said, but she's proud to be part of its progress.
Over the last couple months, Schulz has also taken her own steps to correct the culture. When a customer dismissively asks if she's "the owner's wife," she says that she's not. She says that she's the owner. And she does that not just for her, but for the women she employs who, on the front lines of a brewery, no doubt hear things that make them just as uncomfortable.
"I do feel a responsibility not to shuffle it under the rug anymore," she said. "I feel awkward correcting people. But I do."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.