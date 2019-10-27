Beer is a force for good in a lot of ways. It brings people together, it creates jobs and it supports local agriculture.
Sure, those ways are incidental to making beer, which is still a business, in the end. But beer is also a force for good in another, more selfless way. Sometimes, beer is made to support good causes.
Take Prison City Pub & Brewery. Last week, the downtown Auburn brewpub released a red India pale ale called Against the World. To those who order the beer, it's just another hoppy delight from brewer Ben Maeso and his team, one whose bitter pine and mango is balanced out by the caramel and breadiness of its amber malt base. To those people, it's just another beer.
But those who read the Prison City menu will see that Against the World is about more than pleasing palates. It's actually a tribute to someone special — and a gift to his family.
Prison City owners Marc and Dawn Schulz said the beer was made in memory of Kevin Shutter, who passed away in August at the age of 30. A member of the brewpub's waitstaff when it first opened in December 2014, Kevin worked there for about a year, Dawn said. But even after he switched jobs, he frequently returned to Prison City with his wife, Amber, and two sons, Cohen and Dawson. The Schulzes have also known Amber for more than a decade, Marc said, as she worked for them at the former Cascade Grill in Moravia when she was in her mid-teens.
"Everybody that works for us becomes part of our family," Dawn said.
After Kevin passed away, Maeso and the Prison City brewing team suggested making a beer in his memory. And they looked to their late friend for inspiration. The Red IPA is modeled after Kevin's favorite beer, Troegs Independent Brewing's Nugget Nectar, and "Against the World" comes from something he commonly said to his sons: "It's you and me against the world," Marc said.
But Prison City is with them, too. Because proceeds from sales of Against the World will go to a trust fund for Cohen and Dawson, the Schulzes said.
"We're just happy that we have the platform to be able to do something like that," Dawn said.
AUBURN — Craft beer is often seen as a boys' club. But Thursday, about 20 women gathered at …
It's not the first time a brewery, or any business, has supported a good cause. Prison City has also collaborated with the Pink Boots Society, the ACLU and Majorpalooza to make fundraiser beers for women in craft beer, voting rights and Cayuga County charities, respectively. Both Prison City and Next Chapter Brewpub each brewed a version of Resilience, an IPA made by more than 1,400 breweries nationwide to raise money for last year's Camp Fire in California. Those two Auburn brewpubs and Good Shepherds Brewing Co. also donate beer and merchandise; in the latter's case, to Cayuga Community College, CAP Cayuga/Seneca, the CNY Food Bank and more. Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport and Aurora Brewing Co. have made or given beer for good causes, too.
So in that way, Prison City's gesture to Kevin and his family was business as usual. But when it comes to beer being a force for good, Against the World is a particularly great example.
What's on tap
Coming soon at Garrett Shepherd's Genesee Street brewery will be Bonesaw's Black IPA, Czechmate Pilsner and Paver's Project Imperial Stout (to raise awareness of ending paving on streets while children are in nearby schools), all on Nov. 1, as well as In Rainbows New England IPA on Nov. 8.
Chapter Pumpkin Porter is back on tap at Scott and Michelle DeLap's Genesee Center brewpub, with Chapter Chocolate Milk Stout and Next Chapter's first pilsner to follow in November. There will also be a holiday beer closer to the season. New pizzas are being offered every week, and special french fries will be added to the menu next month. The brewpub's patio has been moved inside the mall atrium, and Next Chapter will be able to serve alcohol there by the middle of next month. Also, DJ Trivia will come to the brewpub beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The southern Cayuga County brewery is releasing its Pumpkin Smash Brown Ale this weekend, with its Arriba! Chili Pepper Ale to follow the next. Also new at the brewery is a Sunday Funday menu of beer cocktails exclusive to that day of the week; last Sunday featured the Rusty Plow, which was Summerhill's Iron Plow Porter topped with Red Jack wine from Chateau Dusseau, of Locke. Future cocktails will include a mix of Pumpkin Smash and Social Contact hard cider from Grisamore Cider Works, of Locke, called Potter's Pumpkin Twist (named for the patrons who suggested it). Today, the brewery is hosting a pumpkin carving contest beginning at noon, and from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, costumes will be welcome at a Halloween Bash that also includes beer-and-junk-food pairings. The next night, Steve Romer and Bradford Allen of Ridgeline Duo will perform at the brewery.
As the Schulzes prepare to break ground on their new North Street production facility soon, they're also preparing "some really exciting things," Marc Schulz said, especially for Prison City's fifth anniversary Dec. 19 and some beer releases the following year.