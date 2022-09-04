Wilcox: Toasting two cornerstones of Auburn's craft beer scene

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was 2014. One began in a humble bottle shop inside Genesee Center, hidden from street view. The other began in a new brewpub using a 5-barrel system, hardly bigger than a homebrewer's.

Eight years later, Mike Sigona and Ben Maeso are cornerstones of what has become a thriving craft beer scene in Auburn.

Now they're leaving.

Mike, owner of Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, announced on Aug. 10 that he's selling what has since become a bottle shop, taproom and kitchen at 131 Genesee St. In the spring he plans to open a food truck, a more than satisfying consolation prize for anyone who's savored the brisket sandwiches and other barbecue fare he's introduced at Thirsty Pug.

Ben, meanwhile, logged his last day as head brewer at Prison City Pub & Brewery on Aug. 26. He told The Citizen he's stepping away from craft beer for awhile before deciding on his next move.

Should Ben decide to stay in the industry, he won't have to look for a new destination for long. His beers, from Mass Riot IPA to Wham Whams imperial stout, brought Prison City medal after medal, and made the Auburn brewery a national name. To help me sum up the impact he's had on the city in his eight years here, I figured who better to ask than Mike.

"Ben turned Auburn into a destination, and all of us in the industry are beyond grateful," he said. "His impact on this community transcended beer, and he taught us a lot."

If that sounds a little too sincere coming from the notoriously dry-witted Thirsty Pug owner, keep reading: "Not just that beer could be so hazy, or that we needed Cocoa Puffs in our favorite libation, but how to be a better person. I'll never forget his disarming wit and firm yet gentle touch. Good luck and Godspeed, Ben. We will miss you."

Likewise, I asked Ben to share his thoughts on Mike's contributions to the local craft beer scene over the past eight years at Thirsty Pug.

"We fed off of each other in a way. Many locals would get introduced to craft beer at Prison City and then try other interesting beers from other breweries at the Thirsty Pug," he said. "When you add (Sheps Brewing Co., which also opened in 2014) to the mix, we all contributed to the overall growth of craft beer in Auburn in those early days."

Personally, my appreciation for craft beer would be nothing without Thirsty Pug or Prison City. In 2014, my usual was Lagunitas IPA, the only stout I knew was Guinness, and I thought pumpkin beer was the weirdest kind possible. Wegmans had an introductory selection and the only place with a decent one was D&L Truk Stop, but it was indeed on the DL.

As Thirsty Pug, and then Sheps, and then Prison City opened, I learned, along with much of the rest of Auburn, that there's a lot more to beer.

Through Mike, I tried my first Belgian lambics, arguably the most cultish style of them all. Ben made the first hazy IPAs I tasted, since I had yet to journey to Massachusetts or Vermont for them.

Then there are the terms I picked up from my time in Thirsty Pug and Prison City, like "crispy boys" for pilsners and "thiccc bois" for imperial stouts and barleywines. I experienced "line culture" for the first time when Mass Riot was released in cans after it was ranked the best IPA in the country, and my first "bottle share" was one snowy January night at the brewpub.

Most importantly, I met a lot of friends in those lines, sharing those bottles of thiccc bois.

I'm sure many others in Auburn had similar experiences. Luckily, Prison City is going nowhere, much as Ben and his wizardry will be missed. Thirsty Pug could also stay open, as Mike is looking to sell it. He said he's had several interested parties and a deal in the works, but nothing has been signed yet. (Anyone interested can contact him at thirstypug@gmail.com.)

Anyway, a toast is in order. For your contributions to Auburn, and for the many great memories — cheers, Mike and Ben.