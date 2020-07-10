Wilcox: With Black is Beautiful, Cayuga County breweries commit to equality

He's less concerned about the people who take issue with Aurora brewing Black is Beautiful. Grimaldi has yet to receive any backlash, he said, but "we don't need that type of people as customers anyway." Prison City, on the other hand, has already seen people say they'll no longer buy its beer or come to the brewpub, Schulz said, along with other racist comments.

What's on tap

Mark Grimaldi and Joe Shelton's Ledyard brewery is currently open for curbside pickup but not on-premise consumption. Though the profit margins on cans are slimmer than those of draft sales, Aurora is selling out of all its beer within about a week of release, Grimaldi said, and canning weekly to meet the demand. The brewery also offers statewide shipping, which the Liquor Authority is permitting during COVID-19. Aurora hopes to open for outdoor seating in a few weeks, and limited indoor seating and food in late August. The patio area has been expanded and redone, with new tables and chairs to seat more people. An overhang will also be added for outdoor seating in bad weather. Meanwhile, Aurora is undergoing major infrastructure changes during COVID-19. They include gutting the inside of the barn and rebuilding the taproom, which will be bigger with higher ceilings, a larger bar, a new tap wall, new bathrooms and a new pizza oven. The owners not only hope to bring pizza back, but also offer items like paninis, charcuterie and tacos. Other changes include building a new cold storage room and an addition to the barn on the property. The addition will house water holding tanks and treatment and filtration systems so the new deep well there can supply the brewery consistently, as well as a gray water recycling system for flushing toilets. The brewery has also redone its entire septic system.