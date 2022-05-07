 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTDOORS

Wildlife walk to take place on Howland Island

Howland Island Bridge

A bridge spanning the Seneca River provides access to the Howland Island Unit of the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area in Savannah.

 The Citizen file

A wildlife walk on the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area in Conquest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Hosted by the Genoa Historical Association, the walk will be led by Bruce Manuel, who is retired from the state Department of Environmental Conservation Bureau of Wildlife and a member of the association. The walk will include different habitats, the history of the area, wildlife management practices and identification of plant and animal species on a route of approximately 3/4 mile over level gravel road.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Rural Life Museum, 920 Route 34B, King Ferry, and carpool to the area.

RSVPs are requested by May 10. To RSVP, contact genoahistorical@gmail.com or (315) 364-8202 and include the number in the group and a contact number. Donations to the historical association will be accepted.

