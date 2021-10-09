 Skip to main content
Willard Chapel hosting online auction in place of Chefs' Night
COMMUNITY

Willard Chapel hosting online auction in place of Chefs' Night

Willard Memorial Chapel 10

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With its annual Chefs' Night fundraiser canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Willard Memorial Chapel's Community Preservation Committee is hosting an online auction and raffle.

The auction includes furniture, Owasco Lake pontoon boat rentals, tickets to The Rev Theatre Company, certificates for local restaurants and more. It is live through 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Proceeds from the auction will support the committee's mission of preserving the historic 1894 chapel, the only complete and unaltered religious interior designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany in the world.

The committee is also virtually recognizing former Cayuga County Sheriff David Gould, Nancy Hussey (posthumous), Elizabeth Koenig, Larry Liberatore, Pat Messina and Bob Steigerwald.

For more information, visit willard-chapel.com or the auction site at 32auctions.com/cpcsilentauction, or call (315) 252-0339.

