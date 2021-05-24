Winne: Ending mental health stigma requires empathy

The reality is, all of us are struggling with something. It can be having enough money to pay all your bills. It can be you or someone you love having a drug or alcohol problem. It can be anxiety, a parent with dementia, a child with serious health or behavioral issues — the list of challenges we all face are endless and, above all, personal. Sometimes people can’t see their way through their problems, and they make a series of bad choices. Sometimes people can't access the resources they need. Sometimes they simply aren’t aware of any other way to do things. Sometimes they are afraid of what others will think of them if they ask for help.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The purpose isn’t to glorify being mentally ill, it’s to begin to change the narrative around mental illness from “that happens to other people” to “maybe I can get some help and not feel ashamed.” According to the National Institute of Mental Illness, “Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (51.5 million in 2019). ... This number represents 20.6% of all U.S. adults.” Those numbers are from national data collected only on adults who have actually sought treatment. That data includes rural and urban residents and all genders, socioeconomic groups, sexual orientations, races, colors and creeds. It’s not happening to other people. It’s happening to all of us.

We don’t shame people for breaking a bone or needing cancer treatment. Let’s stop shaming people for being honest about feeling stressed, sad, addiction problems, traumatic experiences that shatter our sense of self and others, etc. When we stigmatize and shame these things, we deter ourselves and other people from seeking support when it is most needed. Support can come from a mental health clinic, a pastor or other formal organization, or from family members, friends, significant others or neighbors. Shame keeps everyone silent. Let’s strive to be a bit more understanding, kind and accepting of our own difficulties. There is evidence all around us that soldiering on alone seldom works. Let’s work on recognizing that personal difficulties are about growth, and not about being or staying broken. Sometimes we have moments where we feel broken, but with the right support, along with patience and effort, we can heal. Just like a broken bone.

Jean Petrosino Winne, LCSW-R, is program director for Unity House of Cayuga County's PROSperity Program (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services), a psychiatric rehabilitation program for adults that helps them pursue goals and maintain stable housing, employment and relationships. For more information, call (315) 282-0241 ext. 263 or visit unityhouse.com.

