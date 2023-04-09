The annual Antonio Varacalli Heroism Award will be presented to Michael Kelly at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, on the Bridge Street Bridge in Seneca Falls.

The award recognizes Kelly for more than 30 years of helping people in the community and participation in local charities, events and organizations, according to a news release.

“Grief can make most people uncomfortable” said Allison Kelly, one of Mike’s daughters who nominated him. "Our father made it his life's mission to make it as bearable and dignified as possible — always putting his 'families' first.’’ Haidee Oropallo of the Antonio Varacalli Day Committee added, "Mike’s compassion and eagerness to help people from all walks of life is admirable."

Varacalli was a young Italian man who drowned April 12, 1917, while saving a young woman in the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal. His selfless act is believed to have inspired the scene in "It's a Wonderful Life" where the angel Clarence (Henry Travers) dives off a bridge into a river to save George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart).

The annual Varacalli Day will also feature a color guard of Seneca Falls first responders and Scouts, accompanied by drummers from the Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band. Awards and certificates will be presented to the winners of a heroes essay contest held at Elizabeth Cady Stanton School. The contest is sponsored by the "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival Committee and Principal Amy Hibbard.

For more information, visit therealbedfordfalls.com/antonio-varacalli-day or email iawlfestival@outlook.com.