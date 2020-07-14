With county, state fairs canceled, Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair going virtual
With county, state fairs canceled, Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair going virtual

Cayuga County Fair 3.JPG

Samantha Miller, of Aurora, tries to calm her cow during judging at the Cayuga County Fair in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair will go virtual as both the county fair and New York State Fair are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will offer youth the opportunity to showcase the work they've spent the year completing, such as raising animals, artwork, photography, sewing, baking and robotics. Members will submit photos or videos of the projects they were planning to showcase at the fair, and they will be judged on the same standards as the county fair.

The work will then be featured on the extension's Facebook page in July, in both profiles and a slideshow. In August, results and videos of the exhibits will be released. 

"While the video doesn't replace the fair, it still gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate what they worked so hard on all year," the extension said in a news release.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ccecayuga.

