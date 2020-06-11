With love: Auburn family starts pasta sauce company

Mike said he and his siblings have thought about going into business with their mother's sauce recipe for years. But after Marion passed away in 2016 and their father, Michael, in 2018, Mike realized that life is short, he said.

One problem, however, was the fact that their mother had no recipe for her sauce. She just made it. Mike has been trying to recreate it over the years, he said, even taking notes over her shoulder in the kitchen.

"She's kind of putting the spices in, and I'm trying to catch them and measure them," he said. "We tried to get as close as we could."

Denise said Red Love is distinguished by its thickness. When the siblings took their recipe to Permac Enterprises in Rochester to begin manufacturing it, the company suggested adding water to increase the yield. But the sauce is supposed to be that thick, Denise said, so thick that it has to be spooned out of the jar. The sauce is also exceptionally flavorful, she added, because it contains actual pieces of sausage in addition to quality ingredients like extra virgin olive oil. The presence of the sausage also increases the U.S. Department of Agriculture standards the sauce has to be produced under, Mike said, which is why the Piccianos went straight to a manufacturer like Permac instead of making it themselves at home.