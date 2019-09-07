Recently I came to Auburn Memorial Hospital because I was very sick and needed a specialist. Instead of going to Rochester, I decided to come to Auburn. I was very impressed with the knowledge of all of my Drs. and especially the hospital and their staff. They were all helpful, and helped me get to where I was supposed to be. The CEO of the hospital made a phone call for me (I didn't know who he was at the time) to get a ride home. I am so glad I went there and will continue to go there in the future.
Mary Lou Grabbatin lives in Seneca Falls. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.