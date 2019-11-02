On September 9, 2019 I was in an automobile accident near the Holiday Inn on North St. My car was hit and it landed on its roof. I was unable to move as my seatbelt was buckled and side air bags deployed. Being upside down and buckled in I could not get out of the car.
Two women arrived on the scene and were not afraid to assist me. They cut the seatbelt and held me from falling into shattered windshield glass.
The women prayed with me until fire and police departments and EMT's arrived. I was very lucky to escape uninjured.
God Bless These Women, The Auburn Fire and Police Department and EMT's.