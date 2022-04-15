 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Women's Fund of CNY accepting nonprofit grant applications

  • 0
surreal abstract geometric floating wooden cube with economy growth concept on wood floor and white background
Deposit Photos

The Women's Fund of Central New York is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations working to address key issues affecting women and girls in the area.

The fund will award 10 $5,000 grants to support such nonprofits in Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oswego counties.

Those that operate under a fiscal sponsor should have the sponsor submit the application on the nonprofit's behalf. Each organization is eligible to submit one application.

Requests should not exceed $5,000, and preference will be given to organizations with an annual operating budget of $5 million or less.

The application deadline is June 15.

For more information, or to apply, visit womensfundofcny.org/grantmaking.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David J. Verdi

VERDI, David J., 66, of Auburn, passed away, Sunday April 10, 2022. Calling hours are next Friday, April 22 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to ease lower back pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News