Women's Fund of CNY accepting nonprofit grant applications

The Women's Fund of Central New York is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations working to address key issues affecting women and girls in the area.

The fund will award 10 $5,000 grants to support such nonprofits in Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oswego counties.

Those that operate under a fiscal sponsor should have the sponsor submit the application on the nonprofit's behalf. Each organization is eligible to submit one application.

Requests should not exceed $5,000, and preference will be given to organizations with an annual operating budget of $5 million or less.

The application deadline is June 15.

For more information, or to apply, visit womensfundofcny.org/grantmaking.

