Women's outerwear giveaways to be held in Auburn, Syracuse

A local program will hold a giveaway of bedazzled hats, scarves and gloves this week in Auburn, to be followed by one in early December in Syracuse.

My Hands Warm Your Heart, founded by Auburn entrepreneur Melody Smith Johnson, will hold the giveaway at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rescue Mission, 51 Merriman St., Auburn.

With the help of the Schweinfurth Art Center, Johnson recruited 28 knitters to make the outerwear. It was bedazzled by her, Beonca Louis and LeeAnn Slomski. Almost 60 sets will be available in Auburn and Syracuse.

“My hope is that My Hands Warm Your Heart: By Women, For Women would be an initiative that spans the country, fueled by my firm belief that community matters,” Johnson said in a news release. “We can take care of each other, especially in times of rising costs for the holidays.”

The Syracuse giveaway will be held in partnership with Shankevia Dean, owner of Kevi's Treats at 2313 S. Salina St., Syracuse.

“My vision for My Hands Warm Your Heart is to put a set of bedazzled outerwear in the hands of every woman who needs them,” said Johnson, who owns local business Divine Coverings. “I have been homeless, survived a history of sexual abuse, and a suicide attempt, so I know what it means to have someone outside of your circle offer an act of kindness with no expectation of anything in return. It’s powerful.”

For more information, contact Johnson at mydivinecoverings@gmail.com.