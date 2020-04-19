Women's Rights National Historical Park seeks volunteer transcribers

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls is inviting the public to take part in a virtual transcribe-a-thon through the Library of Congress.

In recognition of 2020, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, the park is asking volunteers to transcribe historical documents belonging to leaders of the women's suffrage movement. They're part of By the People, a crowd-sourcing program by the Library of Congress that seeks to make the documents available to the public.