Women's Rights National Historical Park to offer educator workshop

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will offer a teacher workshop in July titled "Reform, Revolution and Relatedness."

The four-day virtual workshop will teach educators about social reform and revolution through the context of women's history, with special attention to social activism at intersections with race and religion. Place-based learning will be introduced, and educators will explore how to carry that practice into their classrooms. They will also have opportunities to work in small and large groups to develop and share lesson plans that meet the curriculum requirements of their districts and disciplines.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for teachers to explore the stories from women’s history and work with them to bring richness and relevance to their classrooms,” said chief of Interpretation and Education Janine Waller in a news release. “The intersectionality explored in this workshop creates a perfect opportunity for interdisciplinary instruction. Teachers will be able to utilize placed-based teaching to create a more diverse and memorable experience for their students.”