Wood: Secured entrances complete in Auburn's elementary schools

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has been hard at work with construction at four of our elementary buildings under our capital project.

At Casey Park, Genesee, Herman Avenue and Owasco Elementary schools, our main entrances, many classrooms and offices were displaced for long periods of time. This allowed us to complete the scope of work outlined in our efforts to provide secure entrances with enhanced safety features. Although the daily entries and exits proved to be an obstacle for each building, watching the progress move along inspired everyone to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The addition of air conditioning for cooler buildings with healthier air flow will be exceptionally welcomed.

Necessary renovations were also completed in many classrooms and libraries. While we experienced delays in both manpower and supplies, we have made it to the finish line!

The weeks of May 9 and 16 were happy occasions in which we had the opportunity to invite the community for ribbon-cutting ceremonies and tours of the completed areas. With help from the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, students were chosen to assist building leaders with touring the buildings and cutting the ribbon with the fancy scissors. The students were impressive both in their speaking skills and their professionalism. The community was able to see how these enhancements have transformed every entrance not only aesthetically, but more importantly, to ensure safe building entry while our students learn inside daily.

We are thankful for the support of the community with our capital projects. The improvements that have been made are remarkable for the health and safety of everyone inside our facilities. We hope everyone who participated in our ribbon-cutting ceremonies enjoyed seeing the final products, and our proud students and staff!

Danielle Wood is a member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information about the district, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.

