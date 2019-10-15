The Cayuga County Office of Tourism and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency will present an upcoming seminar on making business websites compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Taking place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, the workshop will go over what a compliant website is, and best practices for bringing a website up to code so its content is accessible to all users. The workshop will take place at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
Teresa Angelo, vice president at InHouse Design graphic design firm in Geneva, will lead the workshop.
"Compliancy is thoughtful consideration to legibility, build structure, interactivity, content and content management. Combining compliancy initiatives with aesthetic and the unique personality of our client’s online presence is our goal. Although avoiding lawsuits is important, compliancy brings added value to the website owner and all site visitors, both benefiting from better usability and improved SEO,” Angelo said in a news release.
Registration for the workshop is $15 and required by Oct. 22.
For more information, or to register, email gillian@tourcayuga.com or call (315) 255-1658.