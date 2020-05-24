Worthy cause: Auburn woman co-founder of new plant-based meal company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn native Sarah Renahan had just moved from New York City to Connecticut.

A new mother, she was trying to get back into shape. But in the suburbs, she couldn't find the plant-based foods she was used to eating in Manhattan.

So she began trying to make her own, only to make a mistake.

And from that mistake was born a fast-rising new company: The Worthy Co.

Co-founded by Renahan and friend Nydia Shipman, the company makes Worthy Bowls, a line of plant-based snacks designed to deliver on-the-go nutrition. Since forming the company in 2016 and beginning to distribute the bowls last year, Renahan has grown Worthy into not just a product, but a movement, she told The Citizen.

And the coronavirus pandemic has only made that product even more in-demand.

"The demand for healthy, nutritious, plant-based products is growing daily, and now more than ever," she said. "We're proud to be able to offer a product that's right for the time."