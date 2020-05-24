Worthy cause: Auburn woman co-founder of new plant-based meal company

Auburn native Sarah Renahan had just moved from New York City to Connecticut.
A new mother, she was trying to get back into shape. But in the suburbs, she couldn't find the plant-based foods she was used to eating in Manhattan.
So she began trying to make her own, only to make a mistake.
And from that mistake was born a fast-rising new company: The Worthy Co.
Co-founded by Renahan and friend Nydia Shipman, the company makes Worthy Bowls, a line of plant-based snacks designed to deliver on-the-go nutrition. Since forming the company in 2016 and beginning to distribute the bowls last year, Renahan has grown Worthy into not just a product, but a movement, she told The Citizen.
And the coronavirus pandemic has only made that product even more in-demand.
"The demand for healthy, nutritious, plant-based products is growing daily, and now more than ever," she said. "We're proud to be able to offer a product that's right for the time."
Renahan, maiden name Thurston, has since moved to Chicago, but the pandemic led her and her husband, Bill, to take their family to Auburn for the time being. She said some childhood friends have been instrumental to the success of Worthy, including Skaneateles-based nutritionist Kelly Springer and label attorney Randy Liebowitz. Auburnian Jim Baaden, formerly of Uber, is an investor as well.
Worthy was formed with input from other food industry veterans, including ones from Pepsi and Kraft. They helped Renahan and Shipman turn their kitchen recipes into commercially produced bowls that are now distributed to retailers across the Northeast, Chicago, Texas and California. Worthy Bowls are also available on Amazon, Renahan said, and theworthycompany.com will launch an e-commerce option next month. Due to the pandemic, she expects e-commerce will propel her company to 1,000% growth in 2020 despite the inherent uncertainty of its retail business.
Along with their convenience, the nutritional value of Worthy Bowls make them appealing to a quarantined customer base, Renahan said.
The bowls function as mini meals, and range up to 150 calories. But they deliver amino acids, fibers, antioxidants and more, giving the bowls benefits that range from gut health and post-workout recovery to, all too importantly right now, immunity. Each bowl contains three plant servings with at least 8 grams of fiber and plant-based protein, and no more than 8 grams of sugar.
The bowls come in five flavors: Mango & Greens, Dark Cocoa Cherry, Vanilla Orange, Pineapples & Greens and Strawberries & Greens, which is the top seller.
Renahan said the flavors were inspired by favorite treats.
"Taste is queen, as we like to say," she said.
Still, Renahan sees the bowls as both flavor and fuel. Having grown up in a "food-obsessed home" in Auburn, she's always been passionate about what she eats. She became a vegetarian, and then a vegan, for ethical reasons. And that lifestyle change taught her that food influences the way people feel. But after leaving Manhattan, where she worked in luxury fashion, and becoming a mother, Renahan's passion intensified further. That's what led to her fateful moment in the kitchen, where she tried to make a juice that went awry.
Along with Shipman, who had also just become a mother, Renahan took that passion, and that mistake, and turned it into what she believes is an opportunity to change people's lives.
"There's an opportunity to use our bowl as a vehicle to spread a larger message of self-worth," she said. "The word 'worthy' really dictates every decision we make."
