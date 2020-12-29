Wreath sale to support Cayuga County veterans chapter

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, is holding a special Wreaths Across America sale in advance of the inaugural Winterganza celebration in December 2021.

Wreaths Across America is matching all purchases, so two wreaths are available for the price of one, which is $15. The offer is available through Jan. 11.

"The VVA 704 knows it seems a bit early to think of next December. Notwithstanding this is an excellent way to be a part of and support the creation of a new Cayuga County tradition, Winterganza, that will help and support our local merchants and families," the chapter said in a news release.

Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America and sent to VVA Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, N.Y. 13021, attn: Nick Valenti, Winterganza wreath program. An email address and contact phone number should be included on checks.

"Cayuga County’s strength to get through the pandemic and to look forward to a very different December in 2021 can happen if we all work together," the chapter said.

For more information, email heroes@pbcschools.org.

