On December 14, 2019 Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #704 and the Port Byron Dana L. West Jr./Sr. High School held their tenth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at SS Peter and John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee Street, In Auburn, New York. The event was conducted to coincide with the twenty eighth consecutive ceremony being celebrated at over 2,000 locations In all 50 states, 24 foreign cemeteries and on the seas. Over 1.8 million wreaths were placed that day at the participating locations. In all, 44 wreaths were presented at our ceremony alone.
At our event, Vietnam Veterans Chapter #704 was privileged to not only remember the 29 Cayuga County veterans killed In Vietnam, we were especially honored to have all of.our branches of service represented, as well as having the opportunity to honor eight of our country's slain warriors whose familles Joined us on this solemn day of Remembrance.
All of these familles belong to an organization called Gold Star Mothers, The American Gold Star Mothers, Inc was formed shortly after World War I. The organization was formed to provide support for mothers who lost sons or daughters In the war.
The name came from the custom of family members of servicemen and women hanging a Banner called a Service Flag In the window of their home. A blue star represented living service personnel, and those who lost their lives were represented by a Gold Star.
Membership In the Gold Star Mothers Is open to any American woman whose child died In the line of duty In the United States Armed Forces.
Just as when it was founded, the Gold Star Mothers organization continues to concentrate on providing support to Its members doing volunteer work In support of Veterans, and fostering a sense of patriotism, respect and support for members of the Armed Forces, Gold Star Mother's Day Is observed In the United States each year on the last Sunday In September.
Our WAA ceremony on December 14, 2019 was honored and humbled by our Gold Star Mother participants.
The following are participants we were fortunate to have at our event:
Fallen warrior: Sgt, Jerome C. Bell Jr., USMC
Memory keepers: Tammy Bell, Gold Star Mother; Jerry Bell, Gold Star Father; Stacey Bell Zimmerman, Gold Star Sister; T. J. Bell, Gold Star Brother; Melissa Bell Morgan, Gold Star Surviving Spouse; Katrazyna Bell, Gold Star Daughter; Taylor Bell, Gold Star Daughter; Jerome "Jerry" Bell Ill, Gold Star Son
Fallen warrior: Pfc. Patdck DeVoe Ill, USA
Memory keepers: Susan Capone, Gold Star Mother; Patrick DeVoe, Gold Star Father; Carinen Capone, Gold Star Sister; Jazzlbell DeVoe, Gold Star Daughter
Fallen warrior: Spec. Sean Walsh, Army National Guard
Memory keepers: Shirley Quigley, Gold Star Grandmother
Fallen warrior: Ssgt. Francis Gene Phllllps IV, USA
Memory keeper: Bonnie Phllllps, Wreath Presenter
Fallen warrior: Lt. Patrick Kelly Connor, USN
Memory keepers: Marsha Connor,·Gold Star Mother; William Connor, Gold Star Father
Fallen warrior: Capt. Mlchael Edward Jones, USA
Memory keepers: Bev Blakeslee, Gold Star Mother; David Blakeslee, Gold Star Father
Fallen warrior: Sgt. Paul Mamouaka, USA
Memory keepers: Cindy Mamouaka, Gold Star Mother; the late Polycarpe Mamouaka, Gold Star Father
Fallen warrior: Major Steven T. Brothers, USA
Memory keepers: Ann Brothers, Gold Star Mother; Gene Brothers, Gold Star Father
I am grateful for their participation and am proud to recognize the sacrifice that was made. Their presence enhanced the theme of the ceremony "Be Their Witness." We remembered their sacrifice; we honored their service and we are teaching our children what It takes to be free.