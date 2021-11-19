 Skip to main content
Wreaths Across America ceremony set for Auburn church

The colors are presented at the start of the Wreaths Across America program at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church in Auburn in 2017.

This year's local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.

Students from the Auburn High School orchestra, Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club are working with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, to honor veterans at the ceremony. It will take place simultaneously with more than 1,200 across the country.

The ceremony is free and open to the public. Wreaths (16-inch Maine balsam) are $15.

Anyone who would like to participate and present a wreath at the ceremony is encouraged to contact Dr. Linda Townsend by Nov. 24 at (315) 252-1762 or cayugacounty704@gmail.com.

