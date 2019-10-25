Wreaths are now available for order in advance of the 10th annual Wreaths Across America ceremony being held at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.
The ceremony is a partnership between Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga County, students at Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club.
The Wreaths Across America program has become a vital part of our community in Cayuga County…
Sharon McNeil from the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation will be the featured speaker. McNeil is the aunt of Spc. Walsh, who was killed in Afghanistan in November 2011. The foundation provides grants to law enforcement agencies to establish or maintain K-9 teams.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is free and open to the public.
The 16-inch Maine wreaths are $15. Checks may be sent to location leader Dr. Linda Townsend, Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron, NY 13140, and made payable to "Wreaths Across America." Wreath pickup will take place before Dec. 15.
For more information, email heroes@pbcschools.org.