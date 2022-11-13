Wreaths available to order ahead of Auburn veterans ceremony

This year's local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn.

Students from Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club are working with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, to honor veterans at the ceremony. It will take place simultaneously with more than 1,200 across the country.

In advance of the ceremony, wreaths are available to order from the students and the chapter. Wreaths may be used by families or businesses as remembrances or decorations. The Maine balsam wreaths cost $15, and orders must be received by Nov. 24. Checks payable to "Wreaths Across America" can be sent to Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021. The wreaths will be delivered in December, at which point pickup will be arranged.

Those who order wreaths are also encouraged to participate in the ceremony by contacting Wreaths Across America location leader Dr. Linda Townsend at heroes@pbcschools.org.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Townsend at cayugacounty704@gmail.com or (315) 252-1762.