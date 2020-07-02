Wrench: Is Leadership Cayuga for you?

Participants in each year’s program come from all geographic areas of Cayuga County and represent business, industry, education, government and nonprofit organizations, as well as citizens from the community at large.

Each of the nine monthly sessions goes into detail about a particular aspect of our community. Session topics include economic development, history, government, board service/nonprofits, human services, health and wellness, emotional intelligence and so much more! In addition to that, as a member of the class, you have exclusive access to a number of sites throughout the community, as well as an exciting countywide bus tour.

We will be making some adjustments to this year’s program in accordance with health and safety standards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to keep class participants, staff and the community safe, so participants will be seated 6 feet apart during in-person sessions. Face masks will be worn as required by state law, and the bus tour will be held later in the program year when we are hopeful we will be able to travel together.

It’s not just the invaluable lessons and special tours that make each class the #BestClassEver; it is the camaraderie and lasting friendships that solidify the experience.