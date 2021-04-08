Wrench: Legacy of Leadership Cayuga speaks for itself

“Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” — Colin Powell

Some would accuse me of looking through rose-colored glasses when it comes to talking about Auburn and Cayuga County. I can’t help it though, there is so much good going on here I can’t help but talk about it with unbridled optimism.

Thankfully, I’m not the only one. Our Leadership Cayuga graduates get access to the leaders in and around our community that make the magic happen. They get to see, firsthand, those who are making a difference, creating opportunities and bringing change to Auburn and Cayuga County, allowing them to see the progress that’s been made and the vision for tomorrow.

Over the course of nine months, Leadership Cayuga participants are invited into the inner fabric of what makes our county and community tick. They are given the opportunity to meet with community leaders, learn hands-on with human service agencies, and get behind-the-scenes tours of local businesses and landmarks. All with the intent that when they see how things run and how hard people work in all industries to make this a great place to live and work, our participants can’t help but want to participate, too.