Young: More fruits, vegetables for Cayuga County WIC families

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to affect Cayuga County families, there is good news for those choosing to participate in the Cayuga County Health Department Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed on March 10, 2021, includes funding to temporarily increase the cash value benefit for vegetables and fruits for women and children participating in the program statewide. Locally, this includes about 950 Cayuga County children and women who will be eligible for a temporary increase in WIC benefits to purchase vegetables and fruits this summer.

Currently, children over the age of 1 receive $9 per month for vegetables and fruits and women receive $11 per month as part of their WIC food package benefit. The amount will automatically increase to $35 dollars per month for both children and women from June 1 through Sept. 30. Those enrolled in the WIC program are encouraged to take advantage of this increase and use their WIC benefits first at the grocery store before other forms of payment to help stretch their food dollars. Cayuga County WIC nutritionists recommend families consider purchasing frozen vegetables and fruits to help extend their benefits for months to come. Shopping tips, food safety reminders and healthy recipes will be shared at WIC appointments and throughout social media to support families as they plan to shop for more vegetables and fruits and prepare nutritious meals and snacks at home while using their increased WIC benefits.