Young: More fruits, vegetables for Cayuga County WIC families

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to affect Cayuga County families, there is good news for those choosing to participate in the Cayuga County Health Department Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed on March 10, 2021, includes funding to temporarily increase the cash value benefit for vegetables and fruits for women and children participating in the program statewide. Locally, this includes about 950 Cayuga County children and women who will be eligible for a temporary increase in WIC benefits to purchase vegetables and fruits this summer.
Currently, children over the age of 1 receive $9 per month for vegetables and fruits and women receive $11 per month as part of their WIC food package benefit. The amount will automatically increase to $35 dollars per month for both children and women from June 1 through Sept. 30. Those enrolled in the WIC program are encouraged to take advantage of this increase and use their WIC benefits first at the grocery store before other forms of payment to help stretch their food dollars. Cayuga County WIC nutritionists recommend families consider purchasing frozen vegetables and fruits to help extend their benefits for months to come. Shopping tips, food safety reminders and healthy recipes will be shared at WIC appointments and throughout social media to support families as they plan to shop for more vegetables and fruits and prepare nutritious meals and snacks at home while using their increased WIC benefits.
In addition to the temporary increase to vegetables and fruits included in the monthly WIC food package, Cayuga County WIC will also be distributing farmers market coupons. The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program is designed to promote the purchase of New York state-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers at authorized markets and roadside stands throughout the state while also promoting good health and nutrition among WIC families. Participants over 6 months of age are eligible to receive a one-time $20 farmers market coupon booklet. These coupons can be redeemed at participating farms and farm stands throughout New York state from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The Cayuga County WIC Program provides access to healthy foods as well as nutritional counseling and breastfeeding support for pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5. This program also serves as a referral agency, connecting families to other programs and resources in our community such as immunization clinics, food pantries, mental health services, health care, early child development services, home visiting services and more.
As the public health emergency continues, more and more families may be eligible for WIC benefits. Pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and families with children under the age of 5 are encouraged to apply. Foster parents, dads, grandparents and other guardians can also apply for WIC on behalf of the young children they care for. Families receiving Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits may be automatically income-eligible for WIC, and many working families are eligible, too. Under current income guidelines, a household of four making up to $48,470 annually may be eligible for WIC.
The Cayuga County Health Department WIC team believes in the health of our community, and this is especially true during times of public health crisis. In addition to the temporary increase in vegetables and fruits for children and women, current federal flexibilities allow for remote WIC services to continue for the duration of the national public health emergency to ensure the health of our staff and WIC families. Now is a great time to see if you are eligible for WIC. Call (315) 253-1406 or apply online at wicstrong.com.
Follow Cayuga County WIC on Facebook @CayugaCoWIC for more information about the increase to the vegetable and fruit benefit and the 2021 Farmers Market Nutrition Program season.
Tania Young is the Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children Program coordinator. For more information, visit wicstrong.com/agency/cayuga.