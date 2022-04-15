 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETS

Youth dog obedience classes beginning in May

Collage of cute dogs isolated on white
Deposit Photos

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will host 4-H dog obedience classes for youth ages 9 to 18 beginning Thursday, May 5.

The classes will take place at BARK by Beth in Fingerlakes Mall, and will continue Thursday evenings for 12 weeks.

Dogs must be 6 months or older and controllable. Rabies and recent shot records should be brought to registration. Participants will be divided into appropriate class levels based on experience and age.

Youth must attend all classes unless there is an emergency. Youth who miss more than three classes will not be eligible to graduate.

The series of classes costs $20 for 4-H members and $30 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is April 26, and space is limited.

For more information, or to register, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga or call (315) 255-1183.

