Youth tractor safety course to be offered in Cayuga County

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will conduct tractor safety certification classes beginning Monday, March 9.
You have free articles remaining.
It is the only course for certifying youth that will be held in Cayuga County in 2020. The law requires that youth ages 14 to 16 have at least 24 hours of tractor safety and maintenance instruction in order to drive a tractor on a farm other than one owned by their parents. Youth age 13 can also take the course for experience, and may be eligible for certification.
Classes will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through April 13 (except April 6) and testing is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at various locations. Registration is $45.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 255-1183 or visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.