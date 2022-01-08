Zonta: Auburn Z-Club has subtle impact on local community

The 2021-22 publicity committee for the Z-Club at Auburn High School is composed of three ambitious freshmen whose love for servicing the community prompted them to join the Z-Club of Auburn early on in their high school career. This group of dedicated young women will chair the publicity committee this school year, in order to have a bigger part in the overall operation of Z-Club.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continuing restrictions all around us, Z-Club is off to a great start! The club completed its first major service project for the year and Z-members have been out and about volunteering in our local community. The mission of our club is to partake in three major service projects for the year — each benefiting the community, our schools and across our borders (internationally). Standards for this high school club are high; it is mandatory for all members to help with all three service projects.

This school year, Z-members unanimously agreed to help out the elderly population in our community. This demographic had a special place in the hearts of our members, especially after COVID-19 restrictions hindered the ability of this group to have visitors early on in the pandemic. The title appropriately chosen for this heartfelt project was, “A Bundle of Joy for Your Golden Years”. All Z-members were tasked to put together gift bags or baskets filled with gifts.

In order to complete this project, Z-Club members set out to purchase a variety of items that elderly people might enjoy. The club also provided some basket-making supplies, and one of our Auburn Zonta sisters donated crossword puzzles for each recipient. To fill the baskets, members purchased supplies such as warm hats, scarves, gloves, leg warmers, cozy socks, writing utensils, lotion, greeting cards, calendars, little baggies of hard candies, stuffed animals and lip balms. Z-members included a decorated tag on each box or bag to personalize the gift basket. In addition, one member also had some Booker T. Washington Community Center students make Christmas cards to include with the gift baskets. Z-members met after school for a couple of days in order to assemble the baskets. All baskets were then donated to The Home, also known as The Faatz-Crofut Home for Elderly. This was a very rewarding experience for all Z-Club members because when we do for others, it makes us feel good and gives us great joy to know we are making others happy.

Although the major service projects are a big part of what Z-Club is all about, members continue to do outside volunteer work. For example, when Z-Club learned there was help needed at the local soup kitchen, members eagerly stepped up to help. The opportunity to volunteer at the soup kitchen and help prepare meals for the community was welcomed by some of our newest members! Furthermore, when some members learned of another volunteering opportunity at Home Instead, they stepped up to the challenge. Their task was to help wrap presents that would be delivered to the elderly population in the community. Home Instead is located in the Finger Lakes region (homeinstead.com). It is a facility that helps seniors so they can continue to live in their own homes. Helping out this organization allowed Z-Club members to be exposed to yet another valuable resource within our home town.

Lastly, but no less meaningful, Z-Club participated in an event to raise awareness for domestic violence in our community and around the world. The club partnered with the Auburn Zonta Club on this advocacy project. The Auburn Zonta Club paid to have Centro buses wrapped with signs that alert people to the ongoing problem of domestic violence in societies worldwide. A fully decked-out, banner-wrapped Centro bus came to Auburn High School to greet Z-Club of Auburn members, Auburn Zonta Club members and a CAP Cayuga/Seneca representative. The group all talked about the importance of bringing awareness to this ongoing issue. Z-Club members are acting on this problem by helping the Auburn Students Against Destructive Decisions Club in its efforts to collect toiletries to donate to the domestic violence shelters.

For the upcoming semester, Z-Club will have two more big service projects as well as other volunteer opportunities for our members. Our next anticipated service project will benefit one of our local schools. It will entail teaching a craft or a skill to elementary students in our school district. The purpose of this service work is to teach younger kids some new skills, in a fun way. Our other service work will be geared toward an international community. For this project we will create “Boxes of Sunshine.” The yellow box or packaging, filled with yellow or colorful materials, is all about making someone's day. In brief, the purpose of the project will be to bring awareness about the mental health issues that adolescents in Peru are struggling with.

While it is important to care for yourself, emotionally and physically, it is equally as important to help care for those around you. Z-Club members realize this, and we also realize that as a group we are stronger together. We can work as a team to accomplish great things in order to make the world a better place.

Alyssa Hogle, Ashlyn Feneck and Skyler Bishuk are members of the Auburn High School Z-Club, a youth program of Zonta International. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

