Zonta Club of Auburn: Advocating at home and abroad

What is advocacy?
Advocacy is the expression of support for, or opposition to, a cause, argument or proposal. Advocacy actions may include influencing laws, legislation or attitudes.
What is Zonta advocacy?
Zonta advocacy is an action taken in “the public interest” or for “the greater good” with respect to empowering women and girls and their human rights. The International Advocacy Committee encourages districts/regions, areas and clubs to use resources to increase advocacy actions at the district/region, area and club levels. Zonta International, its districts and its clubs are nonpartisan and nonsectarian.
What is a delegate?
A delegate is a person selected to represent a group of people and their interest in a particular area.
What is a Zonta delegate?
A delegate for Zonta is appointed by the local club to represent the interest of the club at the international convention which is held biannually.
Delegates are required to participate in training as to the requirements, duties and responsibilities of being a delegate.
The Zonta International convention was held virtually this year in July due to COVID-19, and the delegates were responsible for voting for the new international board, directors and nominating committee. In addition, they voted on bylaws, rules of procedure and resolutions on an international, district and local level.
So how do these tie together? I was the appointed delegate for the Zonta Club of Auburn, and it is a daunting and awesome experience. Due to COVID-19, all the relevant information had to be posted online and reviewed either in written form or PDF, and I was very mindful of the responsibility of the voting decisions I would be making on behalf of my club.
Two examples of international causes that were voted on and passed at the 2020 convention:
• Support for "Let Us Learn: Madagascar Empowering Girls Through Education," phase three.
• Support for "Ending Child Marriage: A Program to Accelerate Global Action," phase two.
The following are some examples of historical causes advocated for by Zonta International:
• 1959-1960: Zonta International, in cooperation with the United Nations World Refugee Year, supported the Anne Frank Village to aid refugee families in the Federal Republic of Germany ($42,000).
• 1972-1974: Mobile medical units project in Ghana in cooperation with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF: This project served the health needs of children and mothers in rural areas of Ghana ($80,000).
• 1998-2000: Prevention of female genital circumcision project in Burkina Faso with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF: Zonta assisted UNICEF and government agencies in their work to prevent the incidence of FGC. These joint efforts aimed to reduce the incidence of FGC to 30% in the year 2000, in seven targeted provinces. This project was chosen for Zonta support due to its strong linkage to one of Zonta’s long-range program goals: the eradication of violence against women and children ($300,000).
On a local level, the Zonta Club of Auburn recently gave out grants in support of local causes, such as Chapel House, SAVAR, the Auburn Rescue Mission, the King Ferry Food Pantry and several others.
So as a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn, I want to recognize the women on an international, district and local level who continue to act as “delegates” in general and advocate and work for gender equality, human rights and protection of women and girls who are subjected to domestic abuse, and the promotion of educational opportunities for women and girls worldwide.
For more information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our Facebook page or contact us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
