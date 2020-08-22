Zonta Club of Auburn: Advocating at home and abroad

So how do these tie together? I was the appointed delegate for the Zonta Club of Auburn, and it is a daunting and awesome experience. Due to COVID-19, all the relevant information had to be posted online and reviewed either in written form or PDF, and I was very mindful of the responsibility of the voting decisions I would be making on behalf of my club.

Two examples of international causes that were voted on and passed at the 2020 convention:

• Support for "Let Us Learn: Madagascar Empowering Girls Through Education," phase three.

• Support for "Ending Child Marriage: A Program to Accelerate Global Action," phase two.

The following are some examples of historical causes advocated for by Zonta International:

• 1959-1960: Zonta International, in cooperation with the United Nations World Refugee Year, supported the Anne Frank Village to aid refugee families in the Federal Republic of Germany ($42,000).

• 1972-1974: Mobile medical units project in Ghana in cooperation with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF: This project served the health needs of children and mothers in rural areas of Ghana ($80,000).