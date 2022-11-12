Zonta Club of Auburn: 'Building a Better World for Women and Girls'

Zonta International recently decided to change its identifying tagline from “Empowering Women Through Service and Advocacy” to “Building a Better World for Women and Girls.”

So I decided to look up the meaning of “service” and “advocacy." According to the Webster’s dictionary, there are numerous meanings for “service” depending on the intended use. The one that came closest to use for Zonta's purpose states, “A club of business or professional men or women organized for their benefit and active in community service.” The word “advocacy” also had several listings; however, the one that best fit Zonta’s mission stated, “The act or process of advocating,” which I take to mean working for the common good.

The new tagline was adopted at the 2022 Zonta Biannual Convention in Hamburg, Germany, and according to new Zonta International President Ute Scholtz, the need for this change is as follows:

“When we want to be more visible, we must speak a language that all people can easily understand. 'Build a better world' is clear and can be translated in all languages, which is important to reach many people with our mission. Of course, we will continue doing service and advocacy, but we hear that this often needs a lot of explanations and cannot be translated into other languages. I also think this can be a good start into a conversation when we are asked what Zonta is doing: Building a better world for women and girls.”

In addition, several new goals for the 2022-2024 biennium were established and are centered around five points: Stand out for gender equality, represent global citizenship, develop future leaders, celebrate ourselves, and position Zonta for the future.

In order to help accomplish these goals, Zonta offers a variety of educational scholarships that are geared to help women and girls achieve their full potential, such as the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, scholarships for Women in Business, Women in STEM and Young Women in Public Affairs, and on a local level, the Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award. Information on these scholarships and how to apply for them is available on Zonta International's website at zonta.org, and information for the Jean M. Coon award is available on the Zonta Club of Auburn's website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn.

As part of the goal of "Building a Better World for Women and Girls," Zonta Clubs worldwide will take part in the Sixteen Days of Activism starting on Nov. 25, which is designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and continuing through Dec. 1, Worlds AIDS Day, and Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

During the 16 days, the Zonta Clubs will utilize various communication tools, such as social media, newspaper articles and interviews with local civic leaders, police and nonprofit organizations in order to bring this message to the public and continue our work of “Building a Better World for Women and Girls.”

The Zonta Club of Auburn extends our thanks to all who participated in our recent Masquerade Party on Oct. 29 at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn, and we hope everyone has a happy, safe and healthy Thanksgiving.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn, email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org or visit our Facebook page @ZontaofAuburn.