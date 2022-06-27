Zonta Club of Auburn: Celebrating two years of accomplishments

The month of June brings thoughts of dads, grads, celebrations and new beginnings.

The significance of this is that every two years all the Zonta clubs worldwide have the ability to participate with Zonta International at a biennium convention, and this year it is being held in Hamburg, Germany. At this convention, the successes of Zonta on a local, district and International level are acknowledged and celebrated. In addition, the election of the international, district and local boards are finalized, and the proposed goals for the next two years are voted on.

For the Zonta Club of Auburn, this month’s meeting was also a time of celebration in recognition of what we accomplished for the last two years.

While the last two years have been busy and challenging, The Zonta Club of Auburn members have much to celebrate. From fundraising to advocacy to service within our community, together we are making a difference in the lives of women and children.

Our members participated in the famous Lake Avenue garage sale, we held our first ever virtual “Gordie The Gobbler" fundraiser and celebrated our 26th year of the Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament, where 100% of the money we raise stays in Cayuga County. In accordance with the mission of Zonta International, the Zonta Club of Auburn continued with a tradition of presenting service grants to various local agencies and awarded two scholarships, the Jean M. Coon and Young Women in Business Affairs scholarships.

As part of the 16 days of activism, the Zonta Club of Auburn participated in the “Zonta Says No to Violence against Women” campaign. This advocacy message was featured on the back of two Centro buses for two months throughout the city of Auburn. This was a successful campaign that helped to raise awareness of gender-based violence and it is one of Zonta International’s missions both globally and locally.

Our club attended CAP Cayuga/Seneca's yearly Wear Purple Day, raising awareness of domestic violence in our community. We had our annual Warm Winter Clothing Collection, and over 30 bags of assorted hats, gloves, coats and pants were collected by our members, Z Club members and a local Girl Scout troop. Zonta members and the Z Club volunteered at the SS. Peter and John Soup Kitchen to help prepare meals.

"Welcome home" baskets with basic household items were assembled and then donated to the Auburn Rescue Mission for women and their children transitioning from being homeless to their first home.

On the international level, some of the goals being proposed for the next two years are as follows:

Stand out for gender equity: Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights; and, as a result, advocacy and action have moved to the forefront of much of what we do.

Represent global citizenship: Zontians have always reflected the principles of global citizenship as they have worked for the advancement of understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of clubs and individuals with the charge to serve their communities, their nations and the world. This work will continue in the following ways:

Develop future leaders: Zonta International, clubs and individual members strive to ensure every woman has access to education and resources, and that more women are represented in decision-making positions.

Celebrate ourselves: Zontians are the heart and hands of our organization. Without members we are nothing. We must provide a positive club environment and membership experience that fosters friendships and lasting connections locally and internationally.

Position Zonta for the future: In spite of rapid societal shifts, advancing technology, a global pandemic, economic uncertainties and unprecedented natural disasters, Zonta stands strong as it prepares to enter the next two years; however, Zonta’s long-range sustainability is not guaranteed if thoughtful and insightful action is not taken.

The ladies of the Zonta club also congratulate the dads who are an important part of their children’s lives, and the graduates who are moving on in their lives.

We also want to honor and remember two former members who passed on during the last two years, Betty Lewis and Monica Pierce, who gave generously of their time and talent, and worked hard to make the Zonta club what it is today.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

