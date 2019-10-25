The Zonta Club of Auburn is honored to announce that we are now accepting reservations for this year’s Gathering for Gratitude event. This fundraiser is to be held exactly two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Springside Inn. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with performances by Perform 4 Purpose. Then a family-style dinner will be served starting at 6:30 p.m. by the Springside Inn, including oven-roasted turkey, roasted sirloin of beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, Yankee sausage and sage stuffing, and other Thanksgiving dinner staples. The evening’s festivities will include silent and live auctions, raffle items, a wine pull, a sweet shoppe and a presentation of our second annual Gratitude Awards.
This year we will be honoring the often unheralded volunteers who continue to dedicate their time to help fight addiction in the Auburn community. The two organizations we have selected to honor are Nick’s Ride 4 Friends and the Heroin Epidemic Action League. Accepting these two awards on the behalf of the organizations will be Julie Piascik from Nick’s Ride 4 Friends and Kevin Jones from HEAL. We are looking forward to having them present at the event on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 14, and honoring them with our gratitude for what they do in our community.
This event was introduced to the Zonta Club of Auburn last year by Bonny Blair and Marianne Berman as an inaugural event. With the diligent work and organization put behind it, this year we have been able to easily follow their footprint and create the second annual event. We were able to make a large contribution last year to the Kinship Care Program at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, and we hope to do the same (or more) this year! CAP has been a major help during the coordination of this event and we thank them for sponsoring our cocktail hour again this year, as well as assisting with setup of several necessities to make this event a great success.
Most kinship arrangements stem from an underlying traumatic incident, such as substance abuse, incarceration, child abuse or death of a parent. Many kinship caregivers, often grandparents, are thrust into a challenging situation and have never before accessed services. The Zonta Club of Auburn recognizes this great need and is proud to support this program through our fundraising event.
Our club, a women’s service organization, has worked over 90 years to advocate for women and their families by supporting such causes as soup kitchens, food pantries, educational opportunities and the fight against domestic violence. Funds raised will be split evenly between local service grants and awards that align with Zonta’s mission and CAP’s Kinship Care Program.
To make reservations, please email us at auburn@zontadistrict.org or contact me at (315) 246-1985.