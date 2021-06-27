Zonta Club of Auburn: Golf tourney returns to support good work

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy to announce that the Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Women's Golf Tournament is back for 2021, and we will be celebrating its 26th year after having to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event is the only all-women’s tournament in Cayuga County, and is scheduled to be held at Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett July 19, with a rain date of July 26.

As in the past, the fee is $85 per person or $170 per team, which covers the registration fee, golf and cart, awards, mimosa/bloody mary bar, several golf contests, continental breakfast, snacks at the turn and luncheon.

Also returning this year, we will be providing for your pleasure several of our famous raffle baskets with a range of themes, such as the "A Day at the Beach," "Just for Me-Spa," and "Outdoor Fun," which includes a fire pit and everything to make s’mores. Plus, there will be chances to enter a 50/50 cash raffle.

If there are any questions or you would like to request a registration form, please contact either Mary Ellen Moocher at (315) 730-9024 or Kathy Stenard at (315) 729-0631, or send an email to auburn@zontadistrict2.org and the registration form will be provided either by email or regular mail.