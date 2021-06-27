Zonta Club of Auburn: Golf tourney returns to support good work

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy to announce that the Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Women's Golf Tournament is back for 2021, and we will be celebrating its 26th year after having to take a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This event is the only all-women’s tournament in Cayuga County, and is scheduled to be held at Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett July 19, with a rain date of July 26.
As in the past, the fee is $85 per person or $170 per team, which covers the registration fee, golf and cart, awards, mimosa/bloody mary bar, several golf contests, continental breakfast, snacks at the turn and luncheon.
Also returning this year, we will be providing for your pleasure several of our famous raffle baskets with a range of themes, such as the "A Day at the Beach," "Just for Me-Spa," and "Outdoor Fun," which includes a fire pit and everything to make s’mores. Plus, there will be chances to enter a 50/50 cash raffle.
If there are any questions or you would like to request a registration form, please contact either Mary Ellen Moocher at (315) 730-9024 or Kathy Stenard at (315) 729-0631, or send an email to auburn@zontadistrict2.org and the registration form will be provided either by email or regular mail.
Since the inception of the tournament 26 years ago, this event has helped to enable the Zonta Club of Auburn to continue the work of advocating for and supporting women and girls locally and worldwide.
Last month’s column highlighted the various grants and scholarships that were given out this year, including Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, whose motto is “People helping people: Empowering people through community programs." Its programs include the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, early childhood programs, emergency assistance, health and nutrition, homeless assistance and workforce development, which collectively helps women, children and families access positive community resources in order to improve their standard of living and live safer and more productive lives.
This year, we were able to present CAP Cayuga/Seneca with two checks, one for the domestic violence program and one for the emergency shelter.
In addition to the golfers who support us by participating in the tournament, our sponsors also are a big part of helping the Zonta Club generate the funds needed to support various causes in the community.
This year there are eight different sponsor levels, with a range from $10 as a patron to $500 as a major sponsor. Depending on the level a sponsor chooses, they will be recognized accordingly by placement in our tournament brochure, signage at the tournament, recognition at future Zonta events and being featured on our various social media sites, such as our website and Facebook page.
The Zonta Club always appreciates the golfers who attend the tournament, the sponsors who support us financially and the hard work of the staff at the Highland Park Golf Club.
If you would like more information on how to become a part of the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.