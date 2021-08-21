Zonta Club of Auburn: Golf tourney supports important work

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zonta Club of Auburn was not able to have its annual Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf tournament. However, this year, the 26th annual tournament was held on July 19 at the Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett.
The members of the Zonta Club of Auburn want to extend our thanks to the golfers who participated in the tournament, the staff at Highland for their hard work, and our sponsors who once again helped support the event financially. This support enables our club to continue the work we do in the community, and worldwide.
Once again the event featured a continental breakfast, a great luncheon, beautiful baskets to bid on, a 50/50 cash raffle and contest prizes that were provided by and supported a locally owned women’s business, the First National Gifts store in Skaneateles, and the weather cooperated by being a perfect day for the golfers.
In addition, listed below are some of the international events scheduled through the end of the year, which will also be observed by the local Zonta clubs.
International Literacy Day: Sept. 8. The 8th of September was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.
International Day of Peace: Sept. 21. Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21 The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace through observing 24 hours of nonviolence and cease-fire.
International Day of the Girl Child: Oct. 11. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.
United Nations Day: Oct. 24. U.N. Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the U.N. Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.
Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women Campaign: Nov. 25-Dec. 10. During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, all Zonta clubs and districts are encouraged to take part in the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign and to take local, national and international actions to influence the making and implementation of laws, as well as changing gender-based attitudes and behaviors to end violence against women.
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: Nov. 25. Women's rights activists have observed Nov. 25 as a day against gender-based violence since 1981. This date was selected to honor the Mirabal sisters, three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were brutally murdered in 1960 by order of the country’s ruler, Rafael Trujillo. On Feb. 7, 2000, the General Assembly adopted resolution 54/134, officially designating Nov. 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and, in doing so, inviting governments, international organizations and nongovernmental organizations to join together and organize activities designed to raise public awareness of the issue every year on that day.
Human Rights Day: Dec. 10. Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration is a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being — regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.
On a local level this year, the 60th Zonta International District 2 conference will be held virtually Oct. 15-17.
As you can see, these events continue to address the ongoing issues that present challenges to our communities locally and worldwide.
More information can be found on our website at zontadistrict2.org, or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.