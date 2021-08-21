Zonta Club of Auburn: Golf tourney supports important work

International Day of Peace: Sept. 21. Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21 The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace through observing 24 hours of nonviolence and cease-fire.

International Day of the Girl Child: Oct. 11. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

United Nations Day: Oct. 24. U.N. Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the U.N. Charter. With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women Campaign: Nov. 25-Dec. 10. During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, all Zonta clubs and districts are encouraged to take part in the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign and to take local, national and international actions to influence the making and implementation of laws, as well as changing gender-based attitudes and behaviors to end violence against women.