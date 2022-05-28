Zonta Club of Auburn: Grants will help 8 Cayuga County programs

May is an exciting and rewarding time of year for the Zonta Club of Auburn.

Money raised through fundraising is given back to our community through annual scholarships and grants that support Cayuga County area women.

The Zonta Club of Auburn is happy to announce the winners for the following scholastic awards: the Jean M. Coon and Young Women in Public Affairs scholarships.

Maia Guzalak, a senior at the Auburn High School, was selected to receive the Jean M. Coon award, which is based on volunteerism and humanitarian efforts in the community. Maia is a member of the Z Club and throughout her high school career has been involved in many diverse activities, which include athletics, leadership and community service, and she has held various elected offices in several organizations.

The Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship has been awarded to Addison Moore, a senior at Moravia High School. The purpose of this award is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing the candidate’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

During her high school career, Addison has been involved in various activities such as sports and the National Honor Society, received the Girl Scouts Gold Award, and has volunteered with the local VFW. Addison future education plans include studying architecture and working to provide affordable sustainable housing.

The Zonta Club of Auburn also awarded $4,300 in service grants to eight local service organizations.

The SS. Peter & John Soup Kitchen will use its grant to provide nutritious meals four days a week for up to 2,500 people a month, with the majority being women and children.

The Auburn Rescue Mission will use its grant to help women connect with services in our community that will help them obtain employment, secure child care and transportation, and achieve independence.

The SCAT Van will use its grant toward the purchase of two new vans. Dependable transportation allows Cayuga County senior women to attend medical appointments and personal appointments, and shop for groceries without having to depend on family or friends — a vital part of maintaining their independence.

The Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource of Cayuga County’s grant will go toward emergency assistance that will allow victims to obtain services and address emergency situations that impact their daily lives following their victimization, e.g. clothing, toiletries, food and gas cards.

The Chapel House grant will be used to expand its Welcome Home project. This project seeks to provide female clients experiencing homelessness with basic household and personal items, and access to the shelter's clothing and shoe closet.

The Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly’s grant will be utilized to help support its music programs. Music programs, such as an outside summer lawn concert, provide an opportunity for residents to participate with the community, allowing women to feel they are still an integral part of society.

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES day care center will use its grant to purchase sensory items, books and various crafting supplies for their early childhood education program. These items will help the program's students to teach children to read and recognize numbers, and improve the overall development of the children enrolled.

The Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca Mobile Food Pantry will use funding for mobile delivery to homebound and isolated individuals, which includes people with disabilities, seniors, women and their families. Funding will be utilized to purchase nonfood household essential items such as laundry soap, dish soap, toilet paper and paper towels.

The final award is for CAP Cayuga/Seneca's Domestic Violence Intervention Program. This grant will be used toward the purchase of emergency bags for women who are fleeing an abusive, violent situation filled with essential items necessary to make it easier for victims to leave.

We want to thank the community members who stopped by our site at the Lake Avenue garage sale in Auburn and found some good bargains. The proceeds from this event are used to support the various grants that we award each year. One hundred percent of this funding stays in Cayuga County and helps local service organizations provide life-changing opportunities to women in our community.

In addition, save Oct. 29, 2022, for our Masquerade Party at the Ukrainian National Club in Auburn. There will be food, music, raffles, prizes, etc.

If you would like more information on how you can make a difference in our community by joining the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@district2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president and Kathy Stenard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0