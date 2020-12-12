Zonta Club of Auburn: Gratitude for our members' efforts

The months of November and December bring thoughts of the holiday season with decorations, presents, celebrating with family and friends and being grateful for what we have.

The Zonta Club of Auburn is very grateful for all the donors who participated in the virtual Gathering for Gratitude event this year, which introduced Gordy the Gobbler Turkey, whose tail feathers held $1,000 worth of lottery tickets. The drawing was held on Nov. 23 and the winner was Heather Gray.

We also want to thank the sponsors, advertisers and patrons who in the past have supported the Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament, or stopped by our spot at the Lake Avenue garage sale and found a good bargain, and who supported our Gathering for Gratitude last year at the Springside Inn.

Due to COVID-19, the Zonta Club has had to adapt to a new virtual way of conducting business and meeting our goals, such as giving out two $1,000 scholarships to local students, awarding $10,000 in grants this year to local causes in Auburn, preparing welcome baskets for residents of the Rescue Mission, doing a public service announcement to prevent suicide, planning and executing the Gordy Gobbler drawing, and many more.