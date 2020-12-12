Zonta Club of Auburn: Gratitude for our members' efforts

The months of November and December bring thoughts of the holiday season with decorations, presents, celebrating with family and friends and being grateful for what we have.
The Zonta Club of Auburn is very grateful for all the donors who participated in the virtual Gathering for Gratitude event this year, which introduced Gordy the Gobbler Turkey, whose tail feathers held $1,000 worth of lottery tickets. The drawing was held on Nov. 23 and the winner was Heather Gray.
We also want to thank the sponsors, advertisers and patrons who in the past have supported the Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament, or stopped by our spot at the Lake Avenue garage sale and found a good bargain, and who supported our Gathering for Gratitude last year at the Springside Inn.
Due to COVID-19, the Zonta Club has had to adapt to a new virtual way of conducting business and meeting our goals, such as giving out two $1,000 scholarships to local students, awarding $10,000 in grants this year to local causes in Auburn, preparing welcome baskets for residents of the Rescue Mission, doing a public service announcement to prevent suicide, planning and executing the Gordy Gobbler drawing, and many more.
It takes many hands to make these efforts work and be productive, therefore I would like to honor the women of the Zonta Club who give of their time, money and talents to help advance the cause of empowering women through service and advocacy, locally and worldwide.
These programs include advocating for gender equality, ending gender-based violence, ending child marriage and expanding access to education.
The following ladies are members of the Zonta Club of Auburn: Kathy Barnard, Marianne Berman, Bonny Blair, Barb Butler, Gwendolyn Catalono, Christa Centolella, Jessica Consentino, Flora Daley, Casie Shutter, Carol Fennessey, Christine Gary, Joan Haff, Betty Lewis, Julie Liccion, Rita Loperfido, Karen Macier, Carol McNiel, Mary Ellen Moochler, Diane Mowry, Monica Pierce, Margaret Reding, Kathy Stenard, Mary White, Terry Mahoney, Mindy Doan and Ashley Reilly.
These ladies have experience in a variety of backgrounds, which include teaching, banking, business ownership, sales, insurance, civil service, paralegal, nursing and office administration.
They are always ready to utilize their talents to make our projects successful and noteworthy, which include not only local events, but also on the district and international level for Zonta. Whenever we have a project to work on, these ladies provide expertise in many areas, which include planning, fundraising, marketing materials, raffle basket composition, networking and social media technical assistance, to name a few.
In addition, the Zonta Club recently concluded our annual 16 Days of Activism against domestic violence and ending child marriage. These ladies have worked to utilize various social media sources to bring this issue to the public. This campaign ran from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, and we are grateful for the community support to help us make Auburn, Cayuga County and the world a safer place for women and girls.
We also extend a big thank you to all the people working on the front lines to keep our community healthy, fed and safe during these challenging times. The Zonta Club of Auburn wishes you a good holiday, and a happy new year going into 2021.
The Zonta Club of Auburn welcomes new members, and would like to invite anyone interested to take part in one of our Zoom meetings on the second Thursday of each month. Information can be found on our website, zontadistrict2.org, or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
