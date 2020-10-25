Zonta Club of Auburn: Gratitude for the Cayuga County Health Department

The department, whose goal is to “Educate and Show Compassion,” led by director Kathleen Cuddy, has gone above and beyond, working countless hours beyond the normal work week to fulfill that goal and keep us safe. This small department works across a wide spectrum of community infrastructures, often dealing with emotionally charged circumstances. They feel the brunt of the frustrations of those in politics, business and industry, schools, restaurants, medical facilities and community members, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and trying to mitigate the spread of a worldwide pandemic. They try to be a support and answer questions while working to keep us safe. For the job they are doing, working to keep our Cayuga County community of 76,576 people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we present the 2020 Gratitude Award to them.

The inability to gather has not stopped the Zonta Club of Auburn from striving to support those women and families in need in our community, either. This year, instead of raffle baskets to take a chance on, silent auction items to bid on and 50/50 raffle money to split, we are relying on the concerned and caring citizens of our community to make a donation and make a difference.