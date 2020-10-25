Zonta Club of Auburn: Gratitude for the Cayuga County Health Department

For many of us, 2020 is a year we would like to forget. But for those women and families in need in our community, wishes alone won’t make it so. It takes a supportive community and the nonprofit service organizations that work tirelessly to provide the support and lifelines needed in difficult times.
The many nonprofit organizations that rely on the goodwill and generosity of donors to support their missions have been especially hard hit. The Zonta Club of Auburn, a women’s professional organization, via fundraising efforts, has in the last three years awarded $27,300 dollars in grants, awards and scholarships. This money has remained in our community as a result, supporting such endeavors as domestic violence reduction initiatives, helping homeless families transition to permanent homes, providing financial support to grandparents raising grandchildren, and local food pantries and soup kitchens. These awards help women to not just succeed, but to thrive.
The Zonta Club of Auburn has not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, either. Our annual dinner and fundraiser event, A Gathering for Gratitude, has been canceled in its traditional format for 2020. Social distancing and capacity restrictions this year have eliminated our ability to gather. But it has not stopped us from giving thanks. It hasn’t taken away our ability to stop for a moment, count our blessings and express our gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly to keep our Auburn community and Cayuga County a safe place to live. As a result, the Zonta Club of Auburn wishes to thank and acknowledge this year’s recipient of our Gratitude Award, the Cayuga County Health Department.
The department, whose goal is to “Educate and Show Compassion,” led by director Kathleen Cuddy, has gone above and beyond, working countless hours beyond the normal work week to fulfill that goal and keep us safe. This small department works across a wide spectrum of community infrastructures, often dealing with emotionally charged circumstances. They feel the brunt of the frustrations of those in politics, business and industry, schools, restaurants, medical facilities and community members, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and trying to mitigate the spread of a worldwide pandemic. They try to be a support and answer questions while working to keep us safe. For the job they are doing, working to keep our Cayuga County community of 76,576 people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we present the 2020 Gratitude Award to them.
The inability to gather has not stopped the Zonta Club of Auburn from striving to support those women and families in need in our community, either. This year, instead of raffle baskets to take a chance on, silent auction items to bid on and 50/50 raffle money to split, we are relying on the concerned and caring citizens of our community to make a donation and make a difference.
This year, the Zonta Club of Auburn would like to present to you our Gratitude Gobbler. He can be yours for a generous donation that will be used to fund our local service grants and awards. A $10 donation will enter your name once into our drawing to find our gobbler a new home. A $25 donation will enter your name three times, a $50 donation will enter your name seven times and a $100 donation will enter your name 15 times. The Gratitude Gobbler’s tail feathers fan out in varying denominations of scratch-off tickets with a value of $1,000. Imagine the blessings he could provide for you and your family if your name is selected in our drawing.
Donations can be made by mailing a check to the Zonta Club of Auburn at 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-270, Auburn, NY 13021, or online by emailing auburn@zontadistrict2.org or visiting zontadistrict2.org/auburn. Follow the link to our event page and the various payment methods available. Also, look for us on Facebook and our event page there. Please make sure to include your phone number and email address, along with your donation, so we will be able to contact the winner. Our live event drawing at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, will determine if the Gratitude Gobbler is coming to roost at your home.
In these stressful times, there is still much to be thankful for. Be safe. Stay healthy and please make a donation to support our local service grants and awards. Help the gobbler find a home and help us help those women and families in need in our community.
Marianne Berman wrote this article in collaboration with Bonny Blair. Both women are members of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
