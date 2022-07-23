Zonta Club of Auburn: Halloween fundraiser will support mission for women, girls

The months of June, July and August are busy with activities of graduation parties, celebrating Independence Day, vacations, fun at the beach and time with family and friends. The months of September, October and November are busy with Labor Day, back-to-school activities and getting ready for the end-of-year holidays.

This year, the Zonta Club of Auburn is inviting all gremlins, goblins, ghosts and witches to our first Masquerade Party Fundraiser, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Ukrainian National Club at 125 Washington St., Auburn. The cost of tickets is $30 per person or $50 for two people.

This event will feature dinner, a cash bar, entertainment by L&J DJ Hooked on Sounds, games, a costume contest with a $100 cash prize, a 50/50 cash raffle and the opportunity to win various other prizes.

To purchase tickets or make a donation, please make checks payable to "Zonta Club of Auburn" and mail to Zonta Club of Auburn, 144 Genesee St., Suite 102-270, Auburn, NY 13021. If there are any questions, please email Rita Loperfido at rloperfido@gmail.com. Event tickets and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at our booth at CNY TomatoFest on Sept. 10 on Genesee Street in downtown Auburn.

The Zonta Club of Auburn is a local service organization — our mission, along with Zonta clubs worldwide, is to build a better world for women and girls through service and advocacy. This is our major fundraiser for this year. Your support and participation in this event will enable us to continue our work of supporting our community throughout the year, and 100% of the funds are used in Cayuga County.

Proceeds are distributed back into our community through our annual Service Grant Awards. This funding helps support programs for women and girls, and strengthens our community.

A past recipient, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, is one such agency that provides a wide range of programs and services. Its Domestic Violence intervention Program assists women with safe transitional housing and programs for them and their children. CAP’s closet provides free clothing and business-like apparel for job interviews, and CAP’s mobile food pantry provides emergency food and non-food items to families in need.

We also support the SS. Peter & John Soup Kitchen by volunteering our hands-on service to prepare and serve warm meals to those in need in our community. Past grant awards from Zonta have helped to offset the cost of this much-needed service.

If you are interested in how you can help make a difference in our community, or how to become a member, we encourage you to visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn, our Facebook page @zontaclubofauburn and the Zonta International Foundation site, zonta.org, to get more information on our activities and the causes we support.

The ladies of the Zonta Club of Auburn wish to thank all of our community members and sponsors for their generous support throughout the years. Together, we are building a better world for women and girls.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.