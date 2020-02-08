Zonta Club of Auburn: High-schoolers start year supporting family

As a new year begins, the Zonta Club of Auburn continues to organize ways to contribute to its community. It is very important among the group's members to fulfill the ever-growing need for services in our area — from volunteering at the local soup kitchens, to putting together welcome baskets for recipients at the Auburn Rescue Mission, to donating personal care items to Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.
Our Gathering for Gratitude event is one of the many ways Zonta helps those in need. The second annual event was held on Nov. 14, and supported the Zonta Club of Auburn's service grants and awards, as well as CAP’s Kinship Care program. At this event, volunteers from Nick’s Ride 4 Friends and the Heroin Epidemic Action League were each awarded the second annual Gratitude Awards, acknowledging their dedication and hard work in the fight against addiction in our community. Plans are already underway for a third annual Gathering for Gratitude this November!
This year will also be the 26th annual Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament organized by the Zonta Club of Auburn. Every year, this event brings in a nice crowd, is a lot of fun and helps us support our mission in the Auburn community, which is to empower women. We hope to see many participants on the green in July! Stay tuned for more information.
In January, the Zonta Club of Auburn had two new members inducted at the membership brunch meeting at the Springside Inn. The club would like to welcome Mindy Doan and Kathy Garuccio to the membership. Thank you for being a part of our monthly meetings and learning what Zonta is all about! We look forward to working with you on fulfilling the Zonta mission.
Just like the Zonta Club of Auburn, the Z-Club of Auburn High School also continues to work hard to contribute to its local community and internationally. The club submitted an article to The Citizen in December written by Grace Morgan, Chloe Picciano, and Rachel Tehan, about all of their projects they have completed and/or started. The Z-Club carried out a large local project on Jan. 5 to contribute to a family whose 1-year-old daughter, Marianna Vitale, was diagnosed with cancer. They raised hundreds of dollars by holding a can and bottle drive at Auburn High School to help with Marianna’s medical bills. We are so proud of them and all of the hard work they’ve done this year. We look forward to watching them grow the rest of the school year and hearing of all of their new accomplishments!
Casie Doolittle is a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.