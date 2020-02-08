Zonta Club of Auburn: High-schoolers start year supporting family

As a new year begins, the Zonta Club of Auburn continues to organize ways to contribute to its community. It is very important among the group's members to fulfill the ever-growing need for services in our area — from volunteering at the local soup kitchens, to putting together welcome baskets for recipients at the Auburn Rescue Mission, to donating personal care items to Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.

Our Gathering for Gratitude event is one of the many ways Zonta helps those in need. The second annual event was held on Nov. 14, and supported the Zonta Club of Auburn's service grants and awards, as well as CAP’s Kinship Care program. At this event, volunteers from Nick’s Ride 4 Friends and the Heroin Epidemic Action League were each awarded the second annual Gratitude Awards, acknowledging their dedication and hard work in the fight against addiction in our community. Plans are already underway for a third annual Gathering for Gratitude this November!

This year will also be the 26th annual Sherri Cunningham Peter Memorial Golf Tournament organized by the Zonta Club of Auburn. Every year, this event brings in a nice crowd, is a lot of fun and helps us support our mission in the Auburn community, which is to empower women. We hope to see many participants on the green in July! Stay tuned for more information.