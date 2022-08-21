Zonta Club of Auburn: History a reminder of importance of voting

On June 4, 1919, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed, and was subsequently ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Why was this amendment so meaningful? It is the amendment that legally guarantees women the right to vote as quoted below:

AMENDMENT XIX - Passed by Congress June 4, 1919. Ratified August 18, 1920.

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.

Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

The irony of this is that contrary to what people think, the 19th Amendment did not give women the right to vote — it guaranteed them the right to vote.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, the Assembly of the state of New Jersey made history in 1797 by passing the voting law recognizing women’s right to vote across the state. The women in New Jersey voted in large numbers until 1807, when the Assembly passed a law limiting suffrage to free white men.

According to historical records, the right to vote has a long and colorful history, with many twists and turns.

History says that basically since the U.S. Constitution was signed in 1788, the new government left the job of deciding who had the right to vote up to the individual states, which resulted in both men and women advocating for the right to vote.

From 1869 to 1918, 19 territories and states granted women full voting rights before statehood, or the right to vote prior to the 19th Amendment.

From 1913 to 1919, women could vote for president prior to the 19th Amendment in Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Indiana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

The following states only allowed women to vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

So what is the significance of this history in today’s world?

On a global level, the world is dealing with many serious issues: war, climate change, violation of civil rights, women’s health issues, viruses and the safety of our communities, etc. And on Nov. 8, 2022, the citizens of the United States will have the opportunity to cast their vote and have their voice heard.

The Zonta Club of Auburn strongly encourages everyone to study the issues and the candidates in order to make an informed decision as to who they want to represent them in the various offices on a local, state or federal level. If you don’t think your vote counts, many elections are decided on the basis of one vote.

