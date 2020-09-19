Zonta Club of Auburn: Honoring our teachers

With the start of school and everything that the schools and colleges are having to do to provide a safe learning experience, it took me back to my days in school — and the influence certain teachers had in my life and my children’s life.
In the fourth grade I was a mediocre reader, and was enrolled into a pilot program for six weeks where I was taught to separate the word into syllables, and/or to pronounce it phonically. At the end of the six weeks, I was able to read at the advanced level and have been a prolific reader all my life.
In the sixth grade I was having problems with math and introductory algebra, and my teacher took the time to make sure I understood the concepts.
When I decided to go to college and had to take a remedial English class I learned more in one year than in twelve years of school.
Another college class taught how to separate words into the component parts, root word, prefix and suffix — I was fascinated by this, it was like learning a secret code and how the meaning of words could be changed depending on how they were put together.
Then there was Mrs. Napalitano — my daughter’s second and third grade teacher — the woman was a saint. I was her volunteer assistant when my daughter was in the third grade, and helped to teach reading, and saw the work and dedication she put into her class.
Now, why do I share these experiences — because as we fast forward from the 1970s to 2020 we are living in a very different world, and the teachers have challenges they never thought they would have to deal with. In today’s world, teachers on all levels are having to adapt to new ways of teaching, while dealing with a virus that threatens our lives. Daily temperature checks, social distancing, wearing masks, and dividing their time between online and classroom teaching. These teachers are putting in the extra work, effort and dedication to make sure the students of today get the best education possible.
One of the core values of the Zonta mission is to help facilitate an education for girls and women worldwide.
In order to do this, Zonta works with the local agencies, schools and colleges to provide scholarships on many levels (local and international) to assist girls and women from high school through college to obtain their educational goals.
Therefore, the Zonta Club of Auburn is honoring all teachers, including some of our own: Marianne Berman, retired English teacher; Bonny Blair retired elementary teacher; Mindy Doan, retired teacher; Julie Liccion, teacher at Auburn High School and Z-Club advisor; Terry Mahoney, retired special education teacher; Carol McNeill, retired math teacher; and Peggy Reding, retired reading teacher. Collectively, these women have over 100 years of teaching experience, and we honor and salute them for their years of service and dedication to our children.
The Zonta Club of Auburn also honors the memory of Vivian Howland, a former Zonta member who passed away on Sept. 6. She taught dental health with the Auburn Enlarged City School District beginning in 1945 and retired after 40 years of service.
For more information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our Facebook page or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.
Kathy Barnard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
