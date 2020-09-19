Zonta Club of Auburn: Honoring our teachers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the start of school and everything that the schools and colleges are having to do to provide a safe learning experience, it took me back to my days in school — and the influence certain teachers had in my life and my children’s life.

In the fourth grade I was a mediocre reader, and was enrolled into a pilot program for six weeks where I was taught to separate the word into syllables, and/or to pronounce it phonically. At the end of the six weeks, I was able to read at the advanced level and have been a prolific reader all my life.

In the sixth grade I was having problems with math and introductory algebra, and my teacher took the time to make sure I understood the concepts.

When I decided to go to college and had to take a remedial English class I learned more in one year than in twelve years of school.

Another college class taught how to separate words into the component parts, root word, prefix and suffix — I was fascinated by this, it was like learning a secret code and how the meaning of words could be changed depending on how they were put together.