One of the goals for Zonta International is to develop leaders for the future, and this is done by ensuring that women and girls have access to higher educational opportunities.

Since the founding of the Amelia Earhart Fellowship in 1938, Zonta International and its clubs have demonstrated a bold and unwavering commitment to ensuring women and girls have equal opportunities to pursue studies and careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. From aerospace engineering to business, public affairs, technology and STEM, Zonta is developing future female leaders to address the challenges of the 21st century. (Quoted from Zontal International.)

Therefore, since we are in our active scholarship season, this month’s column will provide a brief description of the scholarships offered by Zonta clubs and Zonta International.

Jean M Coon.: A local scholarship based on the applicant’s volunteer activity and academic record.

Young Women in Public Affairs: The goal of the Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing the candidate’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Available on the club, district and international level.

Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship: Helps women pursue undergraduate and master's degrees in business management.

Amelia Earhart Fellowship: Women of any nationality pursuing a Ph.D./doctoral degree who demonstrate a superior academic record conducting research applied to aerospace engineering or space sciences are eligible.

STEM: Women of any age and nationality pursuing a science, technology, engineering or mathematics degree program at an accredited university/college/institute who demonstrate outstanding potential in the field and are living or studying in a Zonta district/region are eligible.

Information regarding these awards are available on the club and Zonta International websites. There are various award amounts and deadlines for each scholarship,

The scholarships for the Zonta Club of Auburn are open to all students who live in and attend schools in Cayuga County. Information is available from the school counselor’s office and online at our website, zontadistrict2.org/auburn, and the deadline is Feb. 6.

In addition, every year on Jan. 24, Zonta International observes the International Day of Education and celebrates the role of education in peace and development on a worldwide level.

Around the world, 129 million girls are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary age.

Zontas International President Ute Scholz stated, "A foundational step in building a better world for women and girls is ensuring quality education for all. Education is essential for future success and economic independence, especially for women and girls."

The United Nations also recognizes Zonta's dedication to education and stated, "Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind."

The ladies of the Zonta Club of Auburn thank and recognize teachers locally and worldwide who devote their careers to the education of the children of the world, and for helping to “build a better world for women and girls.”