Zonta Club of Auburn: How we work to end violence against women

The month of November is a busy one for the Zonta International clubs worldwide, as this is the month that our campaign "Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women" begins, during the 16 Days Of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 5.

The Zonta Club of Auburn will join other Zonta clubs from around the world as we raise our voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of gender-based violence survivors.

Given that there has been a lot of national media coverage regarding human rights with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion worldwide, I would like to quote Zonta International as follows:

Zonta International’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Since 1919, Zonta has been working to create a more equitable future for women and girls. We believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive global community is a powerful platform to bring about the social change needed to make our vision for gender equality a reality. As a global organization, Zonta International values the contributions of members of all backgrounds, regardless of age, ethnicity, race, color, ability, religion, socio-economic status, culture, sexual orientation or gender identity. We believe that a diverse community of members is essential to our ability to achieve our mission to create a more equitable future.

We strive to be an organization where everyone feels empowered to be their full authentic selves. We celebrate multiple approaches and points of view and know that different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds create a stronger and more creative environment to better serve our members and achieve our mission for gender equality. We welcome differences and strive to ensure that all voices are valued and heard. While we have more work to do, we are committed to the values of diversity and inclusion across all Zonta International activities and initiatives.

In order to achieve these goals, Zonta works with partner organizations such as the United Nation Populations Fund, UNICEF USA, United Nations Women, Girls Not Brides, the Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls Globally, and Women’s Empowerment Principals. Here is a brief description of the goal of each organization:

• The United Nations Populations Fund is the United Nations' sexual and reproductive health agency. Their mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.

• UNICEF USA supports UNICEF — and other efforts in support of the world's children — through advocacy, education and fundraising in the United States.

• United Nations Women and Girls Not Brides raise awareness of the harmful impact of child marriage by encouraging open, inclusive and informed discussion at the community, local, national and international level.

• The Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls Globally consists of more than 180 organizations whose combined expertise, experience, programmatic work and collaboration with local activists make it a powerful resource on the prevention of and response to violence against women and girls globally.

• Women’s Empowerment Principals: Corporate sustainability starts with a company’s value system and a principles-based approach to doing business. This means operating in ways that, at a minimum, meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Listed below is a sample of these principals.

Human rights

Principle No. 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights.

Principle No. 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labor

Principle No. 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining.

Principle No. 4: The elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor.

In closing, since November is the month of official Thanksgiving, the Zonta Club of Auburn extends our thanks and gratitude to the local organizations that support us in various ways, and enable us to continue our work.

In recognition of Veterans Day, which was Nov. 11, a special thank you to all those men and women who are serving or have served in the United States military to protect our freedom.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

