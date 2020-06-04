Zonta Club of Auburn: How we're staying busy during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mission: Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Vision: Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.

In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.

This quote has been taken directly from the Zonta International website, and for 100 years this has been the goal of Zonta International.

The reason this is being noted is that at this time of the year, the Zonta Club of Auburn is normally deep into our various fundraising events in order to support both the local and international causes.

However, due to the COVID-19 pause, the Zonta Club of Auburn has had to change how we do things in order to achieve our goals, and we are in a “wait and see mode” in order to plan out the rest of the year.

Therefore, even though the club has had to practice social distancing, shelter in place and work remotely, we have figured out ways to continue the work we do.