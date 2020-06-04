Zonta Club of Auburn: How we're staying busy during COVID-19

Mission: Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
Vision: Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.
In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.
This quote has been taken directly from the Zonta International website, and for 100 years this has been the goal of Zonta International.
The reason this is being noted is that at this time of the year, the Zonta Club of Auburn is normally deep into our various fundraising events in order to support both the local and international causes.
However, due to the COVID-19 pause, the Zonta Club of Auburn has had to change how we do things in order to achieve our goals, and we are in a “wait and see mode” in order to plan out the rest of the year.
Therefore, even though the club has had to practice social distancing, shelter in place and work remotely, we have figured out ways to continue the work we do.
So rather than focusing on what we have not been able to do — here is what we have been doing.
Through the use of modern technology, Zoom, emails, etc. our committees have met and moved forward with the following:
• Our service committee has been working hard to review grant requests and make recommendations to the club for the issuance of the grants in June.
• The scholarship committee reviewed and scored the applications for the Jean M. Coon and Young Women in Business scholarships, and two applicants from Southern Cayuga High School have been selected.
• The Z-Club of the Auburn High School helped to sponsor the signs with the pictures of the graduating class of 2020 that are on display on Lake Avenue near the high school.
• Club members participated in the canned food drive on May 30 at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES sponsored by CNY TomatoFest, and the proceeds will help to supply 10 food pantries in Cayuga County with needed inventory.
Since Zonta is a three-tier organization — international, district and local — we have also been involved in online trainings and decisions that will impact how Zonta moves forward in the coming years.
The Zonta Club of Auburn is also giving a big "thank you" to all the essential workers, medical/military personnel and educators who have stepped up and worked so hard during this challenging time.
For more information about the Zonta Club of Auburn, please email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org or visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn.
Kathy Barnard is vice president of the Zonta Club of Auburn, and Casie Doolittle is a member of the club. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
