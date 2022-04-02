Zonta Club of Auburn: How we're supporting Ukraine

Since 2019 the world has had to deal a virus that has taken thousands of lives and impacted our daily lives in ways we never could have anticipated.

It occurred to me that there are many kinds of “viruses” that threaten our lives in various ways: health, political, economic, human rights, etc. On Feb. 20, 2022, another virus started with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For over 100 years all of the Zonta clubs have worked to advocate and promote the health, safety and human rights of women and girls worldwide.

As a worldwide organization, the Zonta International Foundation has been represented in the Council of Europe since 1983, and was given participatory status in 2003, which means it has an active voice in the proceedings of the council.

So, you ask, what is the Council of Europe?

The Council of Europe is Europe’s leading human rights intergovernmental organization. It was founded after World War II in 1949 to promote democracy and to protect human rights and the rule of law in Europe. It is comprised of 47 member states, including the 27 members of the European Union and six observer countries Canada, the Holy See, Japan, Israel, Mexico and the United States of America. It represents 820 million people.

Its seat is in Strasbourg, France. And the member states: are: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Republic of Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

The governing body of the Council of Europe is comprised of the following: The Committee of Ministers as the decision-making body, the Parliamentary Assembly as the deliberative body, and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, and the Conference of International Non-Governmental Organizations as the consultative bodies. The secretary general leads and represents the council.

Since the Zonta Club of Auburn is a member of the Zonta International Foundation, the following decision was made by the foundation regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

“As a result of the serious violation by the Russian Federation of its obligations under the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers on 25 February 2022 decided to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Council of Europe. Still, Russia will remain a party to the relevant CoE Conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights, ratified by all member states to the CoE. It is important, that for the Russian People the European Court of Human Rights remains open, this means that applications against the Russian Federation will continue to be examined and decided by the Court.”

The Zonta Foundation noted that the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers has strongly urged the Russian Federation to adhere to the measures indicated by the European Court of Human rights, which includes the safe passage of the civilian population to safe evacuation routes and rapid passage of humanitarian assistance.

On a local level, the Zonta Club of Auburn is supporting the Ukraine effort in conjunction with SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church with a monetary donation, along with donations of various medical supplies.

As always, the Zonta Club of Auburn will continue to be a voice and advocate for women and girls worldwide, and humanity as a whole, in order for everyone to reach their full potential and to protect their basic human rights.

If you would like more information on how to become a part of the Zonta Club of Auburn please email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

Kathy Barnard is president of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org, or email auburn@zontadistrict2.org.

