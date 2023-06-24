The mission for the Zonta Club of Auburn is to build a better world for women and girls locally and internationally, and in May we participated in three different events to help make this happen.

On May 31, I had the pleasure of attending the last Z-Club meeting for the school year at Auburn High School, where several awards were presented to members of the Z-Club. The Zonta Club of Auburn has been the official sponsor of the Z-Club since 2015.

The following awards were presented by past Zonta District Gov. Theresa Harris, who was accompanied by current Zonta District Gov. Liz Tesiero and Claudia Jasinski, student club chair for District 2.

The first District Service Award Certificate and a $500 check was presented to Z-Club President Henry Moskov and student advisor Julie Liccion. The award was for the service project the students worked on by partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds and provide bedding for children in the community. In addition, Meghan Kiernan was presented with the first ever Spirit Award for her participation and enthusiasm as a member of the Z-Club.

The Zonta club also awarded three students with awards as follows: Henry Moskov won the Jean M. Coon Scholarship, which recognizes volunteer work. Clare Diffin won the Young Women In Public Affairs Scholarship, which is based on encouraging young women to take on leadership roles with regard to volunteer work through service and advocacy. In addition, an honorary mention was presented to Trace Brooks for his work as the Z-Club photographer and his dedication to helping make the Z-Club a success.

In addition, at the Auburn school board meeting on June 13, Patrick Longo, member relations manager for the New York State School Board Association, presented Moskov, Kiernan, Anna Donofrio and Delaney Smith with the Champions of Change recognition for a their work in the community. Liccion was also recognized for her work as the Z-Club advisor.

This is also the time of the year when the Zonta Club presents local agencies with grants to assist them with their service to the community:

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s Mobile Food Pantry: Funding will be used for the “giving basket" initiative. Nonfood household essential items will be distributed to isolated homebound women who struggle to meet their basic needs. This will have an immediate impact, giving the women the opportunity to keep their homes clean and healthy for themselves and their families. Prepaid cell phone cards will also be available.

CAP Cayuga/Seneca Domestic Violence Intervention Program: Funding will be used for Women’s Fresh Start Kits, which include personal hygiene and essential home items to make it easier for women to start over.

Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource of Cayuga County: Funding will be used to provide support programs and services to victims of rape and sexual assault, including assistance following their victimization such as clothing, toiletries, food and gas cards.

Rescue Mission: Funding will be used to assist women who need work-specific clothing, such as scrubs, and transportation assistance, such as bus passes for those who are seeking to continue their education.

Congratulations to all the winners and a belated Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who are an important part of our children’s lives.

For information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.