On Oct. 24, Zonta Club of Auburn members and many other members of the community stood together on the steps of the Cayuga County Courthouse to show their support for domestic violence victims at Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s annual Wear Purple Rally. Local officials and survivors spoke about the impact domestic violence has had on our community and the importance of working together to raise awareness. We are all calling for an end to domestic violence. If you or anyone you know needs help, please call CAP’s 24-hour confidential hotline at (315) 255-6221.
Earlier in the month of October, Zonta Club of Auburn members traveled to Lake Placid to attend the Zonta International District 2 Conference. Approximately 20 clubs met to celebrate Zonta International’s accomplishments over the last 100 years, and to renew club’s focus on the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality across the world.
Ute Schultz, current vice president of Zonta International, along with Irene Orton, governor of District 2, led lively discussions on local, national and international events. Ideas were exchanged and suggestions made that each club could share with their own home club. Gov. Orton presented the Zonta Club of Auburn an award to recognize the club’s donations to the Zonta International Foundation, and for the club’s outstanding commitment to empowering women in the community. Jessica Cosentino, a member of the Zonta Club of Auburn, was elected Area 3 director, which means she will oversee the Zonta Clubs of Auburn, Cortland, Elmira and Watkins Glen-Montour Falls. Cosentino’s teamwork approach and passion for Zonta will help her clubs obtain their goal of making a difference in the lives of women. The Zonta Club of Auburn’s Z Club from Auburn High School, led by Julie Liccion, was recognized for its local and international service projects. Billy Liccion received special recognition for his creation of a comfort doll to be used at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Zonta Club of Auburn continues to support and empower the women of our community, including volunteering at local soup kitchens, donating personal care items and making contributions to local programs for victims of domestic violence. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the programs in our community that make all of this possible every day. If you would like to contact us regarding membership, sponsorships or events, please reach out via email at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.