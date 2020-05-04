Zonta Club of Auburn: Mission continues despite COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zonta Club of Auburn’s contributions to the community have not stopped during this quarantine. They still have a mission to achieve and are doing their best to work together during this challenging time. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta Club of Auburn continues to communicate digitally, between emails to see if anyone needs anything personally to Zoom meetings on how to stay connected and continue the club efforts.

Zonta Club of Auburn’s last dinner meeting was in the beginning of March, and we exercised social distancing by spacing out seats, respectively. It was difficult, but for the members' health and safety, it was agreed that no hugs were allowed. The Zonta Club of Auburn’s scholarship programs were discussed, and they will still be awarded to selected students this spring/summer. Deadlines for these have been extended due to COVID-19. Other fundraisers and events are still up in the air whether they will take place or not.

The Zonta Club of Auburn has participated in the Lake Avenue Sale annually to help raise funds for grants and awards. So far this year, the Lake Avenue Sale has been postponed into June, and members are hopeful this will still be happening. They continue to take in all donations of items to sell, and anything not sold is donated to the Auburn Rescue Mission.